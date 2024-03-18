 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How good was Darnell Wright’s rookie season?

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright started all 17 games as a rookie in 2023, and he brought home plenty of accolades. He made all-rookie teams from the Pro Football Writers Association, the sports data company Sports Info Solutions, NFL.com, and CBS Sports, but this nugget from Pro Football Focus was pretty incredible.

Wright had the expected ups and downs of a first-year player, but he also battled through a left shoulder injury that he was clearly favoring for several games around midseason.

His offensive line coach, Chris Morgan, is confident there’s better football ahead.

“He’s a really good football player right now,” Morgan said after Wright’s rookie season via 670 The Score. “And I think he’s going to be a great football player.”

“The sky’s the limit. If he stays hungry, which I think he will because I think he’s the ultimate competitor deep down, I think he’s got the chance to be special. And I’ve been around a lot of good ones. He’s got a chance to be that.”

