How good was Darnell Wright’s rookie season?

Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright started all 17 games as a rookie in 2023, and he brought home plenty of accolades. He made all-rookie teams from the Pro Football Writers Association, the sports data company Sports Info Solutions, NFL.com, and CBS Sports, but this nugget from Pro Football Focus was pretty incredible.

Darnell Wright was the only rookie offensive linemen in 2023 who



- played at least 100 snaps

- had a 60+ run blocking and a 60+ pass blocking grade.



Good rookie years from offensive lineman are typically rare, but 2023 was extreme — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) March 18, 2024

Wright had the expected ups and downs of a first-year player, but he also battled through a left shoulder injury that he was clearly favoring for several games around midseason.

His offensive line coach, Chris Morgan, is confident there’s better football ahead.

“He’s a really good football player right now,” Morgan said after Wright’s rookie season via 670 The Score. “And I think he’s going to be a great football player.”

“The sky’s the limit. If he stays hungry, which I think he will because I think he’s the ultimate competitor deep down, I think he’s got the chance to be special. And I’ve been around a lot of good ones. He’s got a chance to be that.”