Chicago Bears sign Byron Cowart

While most of the focus in Chicago of late has been on trades being made in one direction or another, it’s still free agency and the Bears still keep churning away, adding pieces to the roster.

The most recent addition is signing Byron Cowart, a former fifth-round draft pick out of Maryland, to a 1-year contract. Cowart has appeared in 36 games with 14 starts, but he didn’t play in 2023 at all, spending his time on the practice squad for the Dolphins. Cowart has had a bumpy career to date. Chicago is now the sixth team to sign Cowart at some point, with other stops for the player in New England (who drafted him), Indianapolis, Kansas City, Houston, and Miami. He also attended three different colleges (Hillsborough, Auburn, and Maryland).

At 6’3” and 300lbs, he likely projects as a rotational piece of the interior on the defensive line. He has one sack in his NFL career and a handful of QB hits and tackles for a loss, all from his one year starting on the Patriots’ interior.