The Bear’s Den, March 19, 2024

Bears sign DL Byron Cowart to a 1-year deal - 670 - The Chicago Bears have signed defensive lineman Byron Cowart to a one-year deal. He’s 27 and has been in the NFL since 2019, playing in 36 career games.

Emma: Reflecting on Justin Fields’ complex tenure in Chicago - 670 - Nearly three years after the Bears drafted Justin Fields with the belief that they’d finally found their franchise quarterback, his tenure in Chicago came to an unfulfilling end Saturday.

Haugh: Expectation for Bears in 2024 should be playoffs - 670 - The Bears’ moves this offseason suggest that general manager Ryan Poles believes he has the framework of a contender in place, and it’s indeed time for Chicago to set the playoffs as an expectation.

Biggs explains why Bears got a meager return for Fields - 670 - The Bears settled for a meager return in trading quarterback Justin Fields to the Steelers on Saturday, receiving only a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears: What we heard from free-agent signings - Chicago Tribune - New Chicago Bears players celebrated upon hearing the news of the trade for 11-year veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Kyle Long loves his Chicago Bears and wants to be around more - The Athletic - In some ways, he’s like the rabid Bears fans who used to cheer him on. “I just like to be a part of it,” said Long, now a media personality.

Bears sign Byron Cowart, free agent defensive tackle – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles isn’t done with NFL free agency just yet

Who are the best available NFL free agents? Justin Simmons, Mike Williams lead list - The Athletic - Who are the top NFL players on the market for your team to sign? We’re tracking all of them right here, updating with every new deal.

Halas Intrigue Bears podcast: Justin Fields is gone - Chicago Sun-Times - So what’s next for the folks at Halas Hall?

The Bears failed Justin Fields, who in turn failed them - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears failed partnership with Fields is no outlier. But the events that led to their parting are definitely unique — and something the Bears can’t afford to repeat when they draft a quarterback first overall next month.

NFL mock draft: Which team might trade up to select a QB? - With the major wave of NFL free agency having passed, it’s easier to assess what needs remain and which fits could be in place for mock draft season.

Report: DL Jonah Williams to sign with Vikings - NBC Sports - Free agent defensive lineman Jonah Williams has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a one-year, $1.5 million deal with $350,000 guaranteed, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

"Clerical payroll error" costs 49ers a 2025 fifth-round pick, reduced 2024 fourth-round pick - NBC Sports - League finds "no ill intent," but still imposes draft-pick punishment on 49ers.

Saints announce addition of edge rusher Chase Young - NBC Sports - The Saints announced the agreement on a one-year deal with edge rusher Chase Young.

Sunderbruch: Chicago Bears sign Byron Cowart - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles has added extra help along the defensive line.

Wiltfong: Who is your favorite Bears free agent signee so far? - Windy City Gridiron - Vote in today’s Bears poll!

