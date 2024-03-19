Upcoming College Pro Day Schedule

A handful of colleges have already held their pro days, but tomorrow’s at the University of Southern California is of particular interest to many Chicago Bears fans.
The Bears have a rather large contingent at USC, with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus already there taking in a spring practice.
Here’s a list of the remaining pro days that teams will be sending general managers, scouts, and coaches to.
March 20
- Alabama
- Connecticut
- Liberty
- Ohio State
- South Florida
- Texas
- USC
March 21
- California
- Eastern Kentucky
- Florida
- Holy Cross
- Houston Christian
- New Hampshire
- Notre Dame
- Rice
- Stanford
- Utah
- Virginia State
March 22
- Auburn
- Boston College
- Florida State
- Kentucky
- Michigan
- Missouri
March 25
- Louisiana
- South Dakota
- South Dakota State
- Southern Mississippi
- Temple
- Western Kentucky
March 26
- Boise State
- Louisville
- Mississippi State
- N.C. State
- North Dakota State
- Tulane
- UTEP
March 27
- Big 12 pro day (offensive skill players and DBs report)
- LSU
- Mississippi
- Pittsburgh
- Tennessee
- Wake Forest
- Washington State
March 28
- Big 12 pro day (offensive skill players and DBs work out)
- Charlotte
- Duke
- Howard
- Marshall
- North Carolina
- Rutgers
- Washington
March 29
- Big 12 pro day (O-linemen, D-linemen, LBs, specialists report)
- Maryland
March 30
- Big 12 pro day (O-linemen, D-linemen, LBs, specialists work out)
April 3
- Yale
The NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27.
The NFL Network will be live from L.A. tomorrow (on NFL+) covering UCS’s pro day, so if you want a closer look at Trojans like running back MarShawn Lloyd, receivers Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice, offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston, defensive end Solomon Byrd, safety Calen Bullock, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, and quarterback Caleb Williams, be sure to tune in.
Coverage of Caleb Williams & USC Pro Day!
1:30p ET -- LIVE on NFL+
8p ET -- Airs on @nflnetwork
️| @RhettNFL @MoveTheSticks @BuckyBrooks @wyche89
