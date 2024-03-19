 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Upcoming College Pro Day Schedule

Chicago Bears‘ general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus are already in L.A. ready for USC’s pro day on Wednesday.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
UCLA v USC Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

A handful of colleges have already held their pro days, but tomorrow’s at the University of Southern California is of particular interest to many Chicago Bears fans.

The Bears have a rather large contingent at USC, with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus already there taking in a spring practice.

Here’s a list of the remaining pro days that teams will be sending general managers, scouts, and coaches to.

March 20

  • Alabama
  • Connecticut
  • Liberty
  • Ohio State
  • South Florida
  • Texas
  • USC

March 21

  • California
  • Eastern Kentucky
  • Florida
  • Holy Cross
  • Houston Christian
  • New Hampshire
  • Notre Dame
  • Rice
  • Stanford
  • Utah
  • Virginia State

March 22

March 25

  • Louisiana
  • South Dakota
  • South Dakota State
  • Southern Mississippi
  • Temple
  • Western Kentucky

March 26

  • Boise State
  • Louisville
  • Mississippi State
  • N.C. State
  • North Dakota State
  • Tulane
  • UTEP

March 27

March 28

  • Big 12 pro day (offensive skill players and DBs work out)
  • Charlotte
  • Duke
  • Howard
  • Marshall
  • North Carolina
  • Rutgers
  • Washington

March 29

  • Big 12 pro day (O-linemen, D-linemen, LBs, specialists report)
  • Maryland

March 30

  • Big 12 pro day (O-linemen, D-linemen, LBs, specialists work out)

April 3

  • Yale

The NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27.

The NFL Network will be live from L.A. tomorrow (on NFL+) covering UCS’s pro day, so if you want a closer look at Trojans like running back MarShawn Lloyd, receivers Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice, offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston, defensive end Solomon Byrd, safety Calen Bullock, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, and quarterback Caleb Williams, be sure to tune in.

