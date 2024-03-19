Upcoming College Pro Day Schedule

A handful of colleges have already held their pro days, but tomorrow’s at the University of Southern California is of particular interest to many Chicago Bears fans.

The Bears have a rather large contingent at USC, with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus already there taking in a spring practice.

Here’s a list of the remaining pro days that teams will be sending general managers, scouts, and coaches to.

March 20

Alabama

Connecticut

Liberty

Ohio State

South Florida

Texas

USC

March 21

California

Eastern Kentucky

Florida

Holy Cross

Houston Christian

New Hampshire

Notre Dame

Rice

Stanford

Utah

Virginia State

March 22

Auburn

Boston College

Florida State

Kentucky

Michigan

Missouri

March 25

Louisiana

South Dakota

South Dakota State

Southern Mississippi

Temple

Western Kentucky

March 26

Boise State

Louisville

Mississippi State

N.C. State

North Dakota State

Tulane

UTEP

March 27

Big 12 pro day (offensive skill players and DBs report)

LSU

Mississippi

Pittsburgh

Tennessee

Wake Forest

Washington State

March 28

Big 12 pro day (offensive skill players and DBs work out)

Charlotte

Duke

Howard

Marshall

North Carolina

Rutgers

Washington

March 29

Big 12 pro day (O-linemen, D-linemen, LBs, specialists report)

Maryland

March 30

Big 12 pro day (O-linemen, D-linemen, LBs, specialists work out)

April 3

Yale

The NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27.

The NFL Network will be live from L.A. tomorrow (on NFL+) covering UCS’s pro day, so if you want a closer look at Trojans like running back MarShawn Lloyd, receivers Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice, offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston, defensive end Solomon Byrd, safety Calen Bullock, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, and quarterback Caleb Williams, be sure to tune in.