Mocking the Mocks: What the experts think the Bears could do

The direction of the Chicago Bears is clearer now that they’ve traded quarterback Justin Fields, and while there is still some work to do, all signs point to USC’s Caleb Williams being drafted at one overall. That’s how most analysts have seen it for weeks, and there’s no reason for their mocks to come off that notion now.

What the Bears will do with their other first-round selection is up for debate.

Today, we’re spotlighting two post-free agency mock drafts from a couple of top analysts. The first up is Mel Kiper Jr. from ESPN, and here’s what he has the Bears doing.

1 - Caleb Williams, QB, USC The mystery is gone now, right? Justin Fields was sent to the Steelers over the weekend for a conditional Day 3 pick in 2025, which means Chicago’s quarterback depth chart looks like this: Tyson Bagent, Brett Rypien. The franchise stayed out of the veteran market in free agency. The Bears are going to take a passer with this pick, and all signs point to it being Williams, my top-ranked prospect. The good thing for the rookie who takes over? He will have solid playmakers around him on offense. The trade for wideout Keenan Allen was a savvy move by general manager Ryan Poles, and running back signing D’Andre Swift will alleviate pressure on the new signal-caller. Allen and DJ Moore are a really good and versatile receiver duo. Poles & Co. also have some flexibility with the No. 9 overall pick: Will they try to help their defense now?

With Allen and Moore at receiver, Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett at tight end, and Swift leading a solid room at running back, the Bears have one of the best situations for a rookie quarterback to step into.

Kiper’s 3.0 mock doesn’t feature any trades, but he does have QBs going 1-2-3, followed by the top three receivers, Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, and Alabama’s Dallas Turner are all off the board before he has the Bears doing this.

9 - Jared Verse, DE, Florida State Before the trade for Keenan Allen, I would have said the Bears should do everything they could to try to get one of the top three wideouts in this class. That’s no longer necessary, though Allen will be a free agent in 2025 unless the team gives him extension. Instead, Chicago has options with its second first-round pick. I’m not totally sold on Braxton Jones being the long-term answer at left tackle, which means offensive line could be in play. And a defense that had just 30 sacks last season (31st in the league) could use help too. So let’s add an edge- rusher on the other side of Montez Sweat. Verse’s testing numbers at the combine were impressive, even if I didn’t love his 2023 tape. He was too inconsistent at times. But at 6-foot-4, 254 pounds, he has a complete set of tools to be a devastating pass-rusher at the next level, if he can put everything together. The Bears have made a few shrewd moves this offseason, and if their rookie quarterback comes in and plays well, they could be challengers in the NFC North.

The Allen trade does open the Bears up to plenty of options, but I’m still of the mindset that a trade back is the best move if the receivers are all gone. In this scenario I’d look to move down and get an edge, offensive lineman, defensive tackle, or receiver later in the first round.

The latest mock draft from the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah does feature trades, but his board falls favorably for the Bears.

1) Caleb Williams - USC · QB · Junior The Bears have cleared the runway by trading Justin Fields. I’ll be stunned if Williams isn’t their choice at No. 1, and they’ve built an outstanding supporting cast for him.

For those wondering, USC’s pro day is tomorrow, and rumors persist that Williams will have his top-30 visit with the Bears this weekend.

General manager Ryan Poles will do his due diligence, but at some point he’ll make his decision, and I can’t imagine there will be much drama on night one of the draft.

9) Rome Odunze - Washington · WR · Senior The Bears could go pass rusher here after adding Keenan Allen at receiver, but I can’t resist the prospect of playing Odunze alongside Allen and DJ Moore to give projected first overall pick Caleb Williams a Bengals-like receiving corps.

As much as I like Odunze’s tape, and as much as the 6’3”, 212-pounder would be a perfect X receiver in 2024, I could envision Poles trading down if the right team called about moving to nine. The receiving class is stacked, and the opportunity to add another top prospect might be too good to pass up.

But a Williams-Odunze pairing would be fine by me.

What are your thoughts on these two mocks?