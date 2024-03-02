The Bear’s Den, March 2, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Williams: Chicago Bears are “pretty good for a team” with No. 1 pick - WGN-TV - Caleb Williams, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the NFL’s upcoming draft this April, took to the podium for quarterbacks media availability in Indianapolis Friday, where he fielded a pair of questions regarding the Chicago Bears.

Caleb Williams on meeting with Bears: They are serious about winning - ESPN Video - Caleb Williams joins Laura Rutledge at the NFL combine to discuss his meeting with the Chicago Bears.

Caleb Williams on lack of great Bears QBs: ‘I like to rewrite history’ - Bears Wire USA Today - Caleb Williams isn’t concerned about the Bears’ brutal QB history. He’s looking to make history.

Cronin: Caleb Williams not thinking beyond No. 1 pick in NFL draft - ESPN - USC quarterback Caleb Williams says he hasn’t thought about being drafted anywhere but No. 1 in the NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

Malik Nabers already has a strong bond with Caleb Williams, one that started by playing ‘Call of Duty’ - 670 The Score - As the Bears appear primed to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, the question also looms about how they’ll use their No. 9 overall selection.

Odunze says playing with Caleb Williams would be ‘something special’ - Bears Wire USA Today - Rome Odunze loves the idea of being paired with Caleb Williams in Chicago.

NFL Rumor: Bears could get ‘quality asset’ for Justin Fields – NBC Sports Chicago - The Athletic polled NFL coaches and execs about Fields’ trade value.

Possible perceived QB flaws in other Chicago Bears options - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - If the decision of the Bears is to trade away the first pick but then draft a quarterback anyway, they already know the two most viable options are tuned into some of their great fears.

Michigan QB and Chicago area native J.J. McCarthy dreams of playing at Soldier Field - Chicago Sun-Times - He had a formal interview with the Bears this week.

Tyler Nubin says it would be a ‘dream’ to play for hometown Bears - Bears Wire USA Today - The Bears are in the market for a new safety. Could hometown product Tyler Nubin be a fit?

Bears participate in eighth annual NFL Women’s Forum - ChicagoBears.com - The two-day event at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis was part of the NFL’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The program connected 40 women, 60% of whom are women of color, with leaders in professional football to provide insight and networking opportunities for their careers in the areas of scouting, data and analytics, coaching and football operations.

Kevin Warren delivers inspirational speech at NFL Women’s Forum - ChicagoBears.com - Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren captivated the audience at the NFL Women’s Forum with a heartfelt speech in which he discussed overcoming adversity throughout his life.

‘That’s made my year’ Chicago Bears surprise first-ever International Fan of the Year - ChicagoBears.com - With the help of linebacker Jack Sanborn, the Chicago Bears surprise the club’s first-ever International Fan of the Year recipient, James Gowers from Milton Keynes in the United Kingdom.

Kane: QB prospect Caleb Williams on Chicago Bears, being No. 1 pick - Chicago Tribune - Caleb Williams was confident yet personable during his NFL combine news conference, answering goofy questions and serious ones about potentially going to the Chicago Bears at No. 1.

Finley: USC QB Caleb Williams uses predraft leverage to buck tradition - Chicago Sun-Times - Before he explained what he could do in the pros, Williams explained what he wouldn’t do in the draft process.

Lieser: USC star Caleb Williams asks Bears, ‘Do you want to win?’ as they consider drafting him No. 1 - Chicago Sun-Times - Williams sounded confident and comfortable Friday as he talked about the possibility of joining the Bears next month.

Moreano: Caleb Williams aspires to leave a Michael Jordan-like legacy - CHGO Bears - Caleb Williams’ poise and confidence in his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine displays that he has the right makeup to leave a legendary legacy in the NFL.

Lieser: WRs Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze eye possible chance to play with Caleb Williams on Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - With the No. 9 overall pick, the Bears could be in reach of a top wide receiver — a significant need.

Jackson: What is Justin Fields’ value to the Bears ... and the rest of the NFL? - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields might no longer be wanted in Chicago, but he can still be a valuable asset to another team. What’s still unknown is what kind of deal GM Ryan Poles can swing for the quarterback.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears rank 10th in NFL Player Team Report Cards for 2024 - Windy City Gridiron - These NFLPA report cards are an interesting peek at how the players really think.

Sunderbruch: Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison jr, and the Winds of Change - Windy City Gridiron - A pair of standout prospects might be hinting at the future of football in more than one way.

Zimmerman: Caleb Williams NFL Combine press conference: Bears would be “exciting” - Windy City Gridiron - Caleb Williams had his NFL Combine press conference, here’s some notes from it

What do Packers, Lions, and Vikings fans want the Bears to do at QB? - Windy City Gridiron - We asked our sister sites within the NFC North if they would ask their fans what they want to see the Bears do at quarterback. Here are the results.

Thompson: Why Jared Verse should be on the Chicago Bears’ radar with No. 9 overall pick - Windy City Gridiron - As much as Bears fans might want the team to take a receiver at No. 9 overall, Florida State’s Jared Verse might make a ton of sense with the team’s second first-round pick.

Chicago Bears Mock Offseason Podcast Monday March 4th Live at 7pm CT! - Windy City Gridiron - We’ll see you all on Monday, March 4th at 7pm CT!

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr. - NFL.com - The Washington Commanders have released tight end Logan Thomas and starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr., the team announced Friday.

