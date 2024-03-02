2024 NFL Draft: The Edge Class Really Jumped Out at the Combine

The Chicago Bears do not have a pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat who will strike fear into opponents. That is one of the primary needs this off-season, and it will be addressed in veteran free agency, the Draft, or both.

We will know in about ten days if the Bears choose the veteran option, as the free agent negotiation period opens on Monday, March 11, at 11:00 Central time. If the Bears spend money on a veteran free agent, then it takes the need to draft an edge in the first round out of the equation unless, of course, the Bears trade down and obtain more draft picks.

If the Bears choose to draft an Edge, the class of pass rushers looks a lot better today than it did a couple of weeks ago. Going into the 2023 College Football Season, the class looked fairly good on paper based on 2022 production. The enthusiasm for the class dropped off a little during the early part of the season as many of the projected top players got off to slow starts. The sack production just wasn't there. But in the second half of the season, many of the projected top players came on strong and played well down the stretch.

When drafting pass rushers, NFL Clubs look for both traits and production. Traits can be more important as the best pass rushers in the League mostly have excellent overall athleticism and length. If a player has the natural tools, then it becomes a matter of the player's desire to be great, getting good coaching, and the players'’ ability to accept that good coaching.

What the Combine workouts showed is the natural traits of several players jumped out. From strictly an athletic point of view, the traits of this edge class are as good as ever. That means they have the tools to excel once they get into the League.

Many Draft Analysts did not have that many edge players going as top 10 to top 15 players a few weeks ago. Once we get to the Draft though, because of the value and importance of the position, athletic, twitchy players get selected high. It is one of the most important value positions in every draft. A club is better off drafting and developing an edge because of the cost of obtaining one in a veteran-free agency.

Thursday, when the edge class worked out, their overall performance was far better than what was expected. Some of the players that jumped out are as follows.

Dallas Turner – Alabama

Turners' workout was off the charts. He came in a little bit lighter than expected at 247 pounds, but his playing weight during the season was about 252. He is plenty big and strong enough to play in the Bears scheme, and he has the frame to get to a solid 260.

Turner had the fastest time of the edge group, running a 4.47. He also had a 40.5" vertical jump and a 10'7" standing long jump. Both are excellent numbers. He could very well be the first edge off the board.

Jared Verse – Florida State

NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jerimiah compared Verse to last year's number two overall pick, Will Anderson. I don't see that comp as I don't feel Verse is as smooth an athlete as Anderson is. When doing the position drills, Verse struggled some doing the hoop drill and the pass rush drill form the right side, showing some tightness in his hips. This same thing was apparent on tape in some games this past season. Still, Verse has a great workout, coming in at 6'4 – 254 and running a 4.58. His vert was 35", and he long jumped 10'7". On the other side, his 3-cone and 20-yard shuttle weren't as good as anticipated with a 7.31 3-cone and a 4.44 20-yard shuttle. The tightness that was shown in position drills came through in the agility drills. It's not a big concern, and he will be a Top-15 pick, if not higher.

Chop Robinson – Penn State

Ever since I watched the first tape of Robinson, I have been a big fan. He is still a baby in that he just turned 21 in January. He's still a bit on the raw side, but his upside is unlimited.

On Thursday, Chop ran a 4.48, jumped 10'8" in the long jump, and had a 34.5" vertical jump. His 20 shuttle was 4.25, and he weighed in at 6'3 – 254. I honestly feel he will be a Pro Bowl pass rusher during his NFL career.

Laiatu Latu – UCLA

During the college football season, Latu was easily the best pass rushing prospect in the country. He finished the 2023 season with 14.5 sacks. The main concern with Latu was his health. He had a serious neck injury and surgery while at Washington in 2020. He missed two seasons but came back to play two years at UCLA without incident and dominated as a pass rusher. Reports are he is fine medically, but we still have to be skeptical. Clubs' medical grades are just like scouting grades in that they vary. While it is a positive that he passed the medical of several clubs, the question is how many clubs red-flagged him if any.

Latu's workout wasn't as elite as some of the above, but still very good. He ran 4.64, with a 9'8" long jump and a 32" vert. He'll be off the board in the top half of the first round.

Myles Cole - Texas Tech

Cole didn't have a big name among the analysts coming into Indy, but he sure does now. He is one of the bigger edge players at 6'6 – 278 with an unheard of 36 7/8" arm length. At 278 he ran 4.67 and jumped 10' and 35". In short, for a man his size, he's a freak athlete.

Two players who didn't have much notoriety coming into Indy left with some buzz.

Mo Kamara – Colorado State.

Kamara jumped out with an outstanding week at the Shrine Bowl, then doubled down with a great Combine. Mo isn't tall at 6014, but he has a solid frame at 248 and is very explosive. He ran 4.57, jumped 10'3 and 34.5", and for a shorter guy, has good arm length at 32.5". He probably won't get selected until Day-3, but he will make an impact as a rookie

Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian

Hunt may be the best player that not many have heard of. He was the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. In the last two seasons, he has recorded 12.5 sacks. His workout was excellent, running 4.64, with a 10'8" long jump and a 37.5" vert. At 6'4 – 252 with 34 3/8" arms, he has a lot of tools to work with. I would expect Hunt to be an early Day 3 selection.

Could you see any of the players in Chicago in 2024?