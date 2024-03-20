NFL Draft 2024: Watch Caleb Williams’ Pro Day

The Chicago Bears haven’t had the first overall pick in the NFL Draft since the 1940s, so we’re new to the anticipation and excitement of watching our favorite team select the best player available in a draft.

And at this point, there should be zero doubt that Caleb Williams is the best player available and will be picked by the Bears.

Earlier today, Williams went through his scripted workout at USC’s pro day, and you can watch that right here courtesy of WeAreSC.

Williams also met with the media after his workout, and WeAreSC shared that video on their YouTube channel earlier today.

The Bears met with Williams earlier this week, and by all accounts, the meeting went well.

“They’re trying to see if I’m the right fit to be first pick as QB and possibly be the face of the franchise,” Williams said via the AP. “They’re trying to figure out if this is the guy they should invest all the time, energy, effort and money into, which is obviously important in this situation. So it was great and just building relationships.”

At some point, the Bears will have Williams in for a top-30 visit, but in the meantime, they’ll do their due diligence and watch all the other quarterbacks throw at their pro days.

However, we all know where this is likely headed.