The Bear’s Den, March 20, 2024

Justin Fields fiasco shows how crazy quest for star passer can be - Chicago Sun-Times - Maybe Fields will develop with the Steelers and become a franchise star. It’s more likely he’ll be an updated Mitch Trubisky.

Caleb Williams Pro Day: What should Bears fans expect? - Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles will get an opportunity to take the next step in the pre-draft process and that means attending USC’s Pro Day to evaluate Caleb Williams.

Bears 2024 NFL mock draft: Caleb Williams plan post-Justin Fields trade – NBC Sports Chicago - The Keenan Allen and Justin Fields trades opened up a world of possibilities for Ryan Poles as he looks to build around Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chase Daniel talks Justin Fields trade, Caleb Williams – NBC Sports Chicago - Ex-Bears QB Chase Daniel gets candid about the Justin Fields trade, Caleb Williams

D’Andre Swift intends to be a playmaker for the Bears - 670 - The Bears signed 25-year-old running back D’Andre Swift to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million with the belief that he can be a reliable and dynamic presence for their offense.

USC QB Caleb Williams to show Bears what he can do - Chicago Sun-Times - Wednesday morning, general manager Ryan Poles and a cadre of Bears officials will watch their most likely draft choice in person.

Arlington Heights proposes tax deal for Bears stadium - Chicago Sun-Times - The overture comes as the Bears’ focus has shifted from the former Arlington Park racetrack to a domed stadium on Chicago’s lakefront.

Justin Fields trade: Keenan Allen, DJ Moore give Bears' next QB a fighting chance - Chicago Sun-Times - If the Bears draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams as expected, they have arguably the best pair of wide receivers any quarterback taken No. 1 overall has ever had in Allen and Moore, who have a combined 10 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Jimmy Garoppolo on his suspension: I just "messed up" on Therapeutic Use Exemption - NBC Sports - Jimmy Garoppolo arrived at the Rams' team facility Tuesday to undergo his physical and sign his one-year year deal to join the team.

Mike Williams, Jets agree to one-year deal - NBC Sports - Coming off an ACL tear, Williams will join the Jets to provide another weapon for QB Aaron Rodgers.

Romeo Okwara to “step away” from NFL - NBC Sports - Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara announced he will not play this season.

NFL Power Rankings post-free agency: The Texans are going for it, the Cowboys are … not - The Athletic - With the big deals of free agency complete, which teams are on the rise and which are moving down the pecking order?

Wiltfong's Mocking the Mocks: What the experts think the Bears could do - Windy City Gridiron - We check in on the latest mock drafts from the top dogs of ESPN and the NFL Network.

Wiltfong: Upcoming College Pro Day Schedule - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago Bears‘ general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus are already in L.A. ready for USC’s pro day on Wednesday.

Zimmerman: The Justin Fields Era - A QB that couldn’t overcome his organization - Windy City Gridiron - The story of how Justin Fields couldn’t overcome the obstacles the Chicago Bears hurdled in front of him

