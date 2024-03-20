A Scout’s Take: What will the Chicago Bears do at Number Nine?

This past Saturday, after the Chicago Bears traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it became a forgone conclusion that the Bears will use the Number One overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on quarterback Caleb Williams from USC. The only way that changes is if something catastrophic happens in the medical exam or interviews, and the likelihood of that happening is minimal.

That leaves the decision as to what to do with the ninth overall pick. If we listen to most of the fans and look at several recent Mock Drafts, that pick will more than likely be wide receiver Rome Odunze from the University of Washington. The problem is that Drafts seldom go the way of Mock Drafts, as there is always a surprise or two, and how the Bears actually have their Board set up plays heavily into the equation.

The consensus three top wide receivers are Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State, Malik Nabers from LSU, and Odunze. Contrary to the belief of many fans, Harrison is not the consensus top receiver in the Draft. As Daniel Jerimiah and Dane Brugler, two top Draft Analysts have stated in recent weeks, there are several clubs that have Nabors as the top receiver. Regardless, the only thing that matters is how the club that takes the first receiver has that receiver group ranked. That is one of the niceties of any Draft as no two teams Draft Boards are alike.

Still, the likelihood of Odunze falling to the Bears is slim. One reason is that if a club with a receiver need who sits behind the Bears in the Draft order wants Odunze, they can always trade up ahead of the Bears to take their player. Another reason is how the Bears Draft Board is set up. There could very well be a player such as an Edge rated higher on their Board than the third wide receiver.

If you have listened to either Head Coach Matt Eberflus or General Manager Ryan Poles, they have stated on several occasions that getting another edge pass rusher is of the utmost importance. Right now, the Bears have one premium pass rusher under contract: Montez Sweat. There is no other player currently on the roster currently who can rush the passer on a consistent basis.

It was thought that the Bears would try to sign an Edge in veteran free agency, but they passed as the price of the top [ass rushers was h than the Beras wanted to pay. That leaves the Draft as the area where they can obtain a quality pass rusher.

The other problem is the Edge class in this Draft is thin. There are only four quality pass rushers available to select in the first round. The four are Alabama's Dallas Turner, UCLA's Laiatu Latu, Florida State's Jared Verse, and Penn State's Chop Robinson. After those four, there is a big drop off in the talent level. Sure, there are players who can develop into good NFL pass rushers, but it would be a long shot to say they are ready to step in as rookies and become highly prolific players.

Because of that, the Bears will have a big decision to make. Do they take an edge at nine or perhaps a more highly-rated wide receiver? Currently, the Bears don't have a second-round choice, so if they pass on an edge, they won't be up again until the third round, and the chances of landing a top edge are very slim. On the other hand, the wide receiver class is very deep and they can select a quality receiver in that round. In fact, when the Bears select in the third round, the chances are very good that they can select a receiver that they have a second-round grade on and will contribute as a rookie.

Another option for the Bears is to trade down out of that ninth pick in order to pick up an extra draft pick. In a perfect world, the Bears would trade down far enough to get them a second-round pick that they currently don't hold. The problem with that is they would have to drop eight or nine slots in order to obtain a second-round pick. By sliding back that far, they may take themselves out of being able to select one of the four top pass rushers. The easier and more likely trade down would be to drop four or five slots and pick up another third-round pick. That would give the Bears two third round draft choices and also some ammo to move back into the second round f they desired. In order to do that, they may have to give up a pick in the 2025 Draft to make that happen. If they, in fact, were able to do that, the Bears could fill the edge and wide receiver need by the end of the second round.

What is difficult for us as fans is that none of this will play out before the Draft. The Bears will either pick at number nine or trade down, and that won't happen until they are on the clock on April 25th. If they do trade down and then try to trade back up into the second, that won't happen until Friday night, April 26th. The reality is that it will be five weeks before we may know the answer.

The only way that changes is if, between now and the Draft, the Bears sign one or two free-agent wide receivers. There are no edge players remaining on the market unless they decide to bring back Yannick Ngakoue.

There still are some quality wide receivers on the market, with at least three having ties to either the Bears coaching staff or personnel department.

Josh Reynolds has been a solid X wide receiver for both the Rams and the Lions. While he was with the Rams, the Bears' offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was on that staff. Waldron knows all too well how good Reynolds is. Quez Watkins was the Eagles' number three receiver in 2021 and 2022 and put up some very good numbers. He missed most of 2023 with soft tissue injuries. Bears Assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham was with Watkins in Philly for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The third receiver is Mecole Hardman, who was with both the Jets and Chiefs last year. Until last season, Hardman was a quality receiver for the Chiefs, and Ryan Poles was with Kansas City for much of that time. Why his game fell off last year needs to be answered, but Poles knows Hardman well and should have the answers to the questions.

The key is if the Bears, in fact, sign one or two more veteran wide receivers, it becomes a lock, in my opinion, that the ninth pick or the pick they have after a small trade down will be a pass rusher. With five weeks to go, it will be interesting to see how this plays out.