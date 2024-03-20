Bears’ Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus, and Keenan Allen among those at USC’s Pro Day

The Chicago Bears have been in Los Angeles since yesterday in preparation for the USC Pro Day, and they brought a big group of evaluators to evaluate the prospects. The star of the workout will be quarterback Caleb Williams, the likely number-one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Bears will have plenty of eyes on him.
The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs Tweeted that the following Chicago execs, coaches, and scouts are in attendance at the Allyson Felix Field at Katherine B. Loker Track Stadium & Colich Center.
- General Manager Ryan Poles
- Assistant GM Ian Cunningham
- Head Coach Matt Eberflus
- Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron
- Offensive Passing Game Coordinator Thomas Brown
- Quarterback Coach Kerry Joseph
- Assistant quarterbacks and wide receivers coach Robbie Picazo
- Senior National Scout Francis Saint Paul
- West Coast Area scout Reese Hicks
And at least one possible future teammate is also in attendance, as wideout Keenan Allen is in the house to watch Caleb and the other USC Trojans work out.
Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw ) arrives at USC pro day AND greets former Charger WR Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen).— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 20, 2024
I’m sure these two are going to connect a lot more with the Chicago Bears this season.
More tonight at 10:45pm on @SportsCentralLA pic.twitter.com/tK2Oz3J82w
Pretty nice Southern California day for the proceedings: pic.twitter.com/buYktEwgtG— EJ Snyder (@FootballEJ) March 20, 2024
