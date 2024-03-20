 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bears’ Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus, and Keenan Allen among those at USC’s Pro Day

The Bears have at least ten representatives in L.A. to watch Caleb Williams during his pro day.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
NFL Combine Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have been in Los Angeles since yesterday in preparation for the USC Pro Day, and they brought a big group of evaluators to evaluate the prospects. The star of the workout will be quarterback Caleb Williams, the likely number-one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Bears will have plenty of eyes on him.

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs Tweeted that the following Chicago execs, coaches, and scouts are in attendance at the Allyson Felix Field at Katherine B. Loker Track Stadium & Colich Center.

  • General Manager Ryan Poles
  • Assistant GM Ian Cunningham
  • Head Coach Matt Eberflus
  • Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron
  • Offensive Passing Game Coordinator Thomas Brown
  • Quarterback Coach Kerry Joseph
  • Assistant quarterbacks and wide receivers coach Robbie Picazo
  • Senior National Scout Francis Saint Paul
  • West Coast Area scout Reese Hicks

And at least one possible future teammate is also in attendance, as wideout Keenan Allen is in the house to watch Caleb and the other USC Trojans work out.

If you do the Twitter thing, be sure to follow our Senior Draft Analyst, EJ Snyder, who is at the pro day, Tweeting out some clips and thoughts all afternoon.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...