Bears’ Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus, and Keenan Allen among those at USC’s Pro Day

The Chicago Bears have been in Los Angeles since yesterday in preparation for the USC Pro Day, and they brought a big group of evaluators to evaluate the prospects. The star of the workout will be quarterback Caleb Williams, the likely number-one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Bears will have plenty of eyes on him.

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs Tweeted that the following Chicago execs, coaches, and scouts are in attendance at the Allyson Felix Field at Katherine B. Loker Track Stadium & Colich Center.

General Manager Ryan Poles

Assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Head Coach Matt Eberflus

Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron

Offensive Passing Game Coordinator Thomas Brown

Quarterback Coach Kerry Joseph

Assistant quarterbacks and wide receivers coach Robbie Picazo

Senior National Scout Francis Saint Paul

West Coast Area scout Reese Hicks

And at least one possible future teammate is also in attendance, as wideout Keenan Allen is in the house to watch Caleb and the other USC Trojans work out.

Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw ) arrives at USC pro day AND greets former Charger WR Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen).



I’m sure these two are going to connect a lot more with the Chicago Bears this season.



More tonight at 10:45pm on @SportsCentralLA pic.twitter.com/tK2Oz3J82w — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 20, 2024

