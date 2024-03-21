The Bear’s Den, March 21, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson’s reaction to Keenan Allen trade – NBC Sports Chicago - Here’s what Jaylon Johnson first thought when the Bears traded for Keenan Allen

Caleb Williams Pro Day at USC: Bears WR Keenan Allen watches – NBC Sports Chicago - New Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen got a look at the potential Bears rookie QB at USC’s Pro Day in Los Angeles.

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson isn’t all in on the Caleb Williams hype – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears’ Jaylon Johnson shared his thoughts about USC’s Caleb Williams

Ex-Bears’ D’Onta Foreman signs with Browns – NBC Sports Chicago - Ex-Bears running back D’Onta Foreman signs with the Browns

Here’s every throw Caleb Williams made at his pro day – NBC Sports Chicago - Here’s a video of every throw Caleb Williams made at USC’s pro day

All-22uesday Review: What Does Keenan Allen Bring to the Bears? - Da Bears Blog - How impactful do you think Keenan Allen will be next year?

Large Bears contingent scouts Caleb Williams at USC pro day - 670 - After trading three-year starting quarterback Justin Fields on Saturday, the Bears got a glimpse Wednesday at what’s likely next for them at the position.

Long: Williams jumps off page, gives faith instead of fear - 670 - Former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long joined the Audacy original podcast Take the North and explained why he’s so optimistic about the Bears’ future with Caleb Williams slated to become the new quarterback in Chicago.

Caleb Williams: Teaming with WR Keenan Allen on Bears would be exciting - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears brought seemingly half of Halas Hall to Caleb Williams’ pro day — and then added a secret weapon, too.

USC QB Caleb Williams: Bears are 'building a relationship' with me - Chicago Sun-Times - At least nine people from the Bears’ front office and coaching staff — including general manager Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus, assistant GM Ian Cunningham and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron — were present at his pro day.

Watch: Check out videos of QB Caleb Williams' pro day at USC as Bears watch - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus were front and center as projected No. 1 pick finally works out.

Column: Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams grow closer to a match - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears arrived in California feeling good about Caleb Williams the player and eager to learn more about the person.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Did they wait too long to trade Justin Fields? - Chicago Tribune - A flurry of activity by the Chicago Bears included a trade for Keenan Allen and the trading of Justin Fields. The Tribune's Brad Biggs breaks it all down in his Bears mailbag.

Caleb Williams’ USC pro day shows no sign of drama for Chicago Bears, No. 1 NFL Draft pick - The Athletic - Williams has always had a flair for the dramatic, but all signs are pointing to the USC QB heading to the Chicago Bears with the top pick.

Bears get close look at QB prospect Caleb Williams during USC pro day - The Athletic - The Bears and Commanders had big contingents on hand to watch Williams, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the draft.

Bears pre-NFL Draft depth chart: More talent on offense for rookie QB, few holes on defense - The Athletic - If it's Caleb Williams, he'll enter a nice situation with the Bears, as the depth chart shows us more talent and fewer holes than usual.

Would Caleb Williams welcome the Bears drafting him? – NBC Sports Chicago - USC's Caleb Williams says he would be "excited" if the Bears draft him in the 2024 NFL draft

Caleb Williams does all the right things at USC pro day, and Bears fans need to get on board - Chicago Sun-Times - If everything goes according to plan, the presumptive No. 1 overall draft pick will make Justin Fields a distant memory.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson thought he was prepared for the Justin Fields trade — but it still hurt - Chicago Sun-Times - He’d hoped the Bears wouldn’t move the quarterback.

Some coaches want to get rid of kickoff, start drives at 25 - NBC Sports - Will the Competition Committee's proposed overhaul pf the play get 24 votes?

Chiefs, Royals pledge $266 million to Jackson County — if the April 2 vote goes their way - - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals really want the citizens of Jackson County, Missouri to vote on April 2 to extend a sales tax that will finance a new baseball stadium and a renovated football stadium.

Monti Ossenfort downplays Marvin Harrison's decision not to work out for scouts - NBC Sports - The first three teams in the NFL draft are expected to select quarterbacks.

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: What will the Chicago Bears do at Number Nine? - Windy City Gridiron - Wideout, edge, trade back? What will the Bears do at number nine on draft day?

Wiltfong: Bears have execs, coaches, scouts, and a player at USC’s Pro Day - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have at least ten representatives in L.A. to watch Caleb Williams during his pro day.

