Mocking the Mocks: Bears take first defender at 9 in The Athletic’s latest

The Athletic's latest mock draft was their second beat writer mock, which featured plenty of trades, but Chicago Bears beat writer Kevin Fishbain was unable to find a trade partner for the Bears selections. Presumably, he didn't look to move off of one, although I can imagine he had an inquiry or two. However, he was willing to trade back from nine had four quarterbacks already not been off the board.

Here's his expected top mock pick for the Bears.

1. Chicago Bears (from CAR): Caleb Williams, QB, USC The Justin Fields trade was inevitable, but it officially puts the Bears in position to draft a quarterback. While anything could happen between now and the draft, starting with Wednesday’s USC pro day and Williams’ visit to Halas Hall, nothing has changed the near-consensus evaluation that Williams is the most talented player in the draft. He’ll take over an offense that now features Keenan Allen, DJ Moore and Cole Kmet, along with free-agent additions D’Andre Swift and Gerald Everett. It’s hard to find a better situation, personnel-wise, for a rookie quarterback. — Kevin Fishbain

This is such a no-brainer at this point. The Bears are in a unique position to take the consensus best quarterback in the class (a year after the same opportunity), but this time, they'll pull the trigger.

There's no such thing as a guarantee in the NFL Draft, but general manager Ryan Poles has built a solid foundation (culture, coaches, and roster) to ease Williams' transition from the college to the pros.

This mock also had the top three receivers off the board as well as Notre Dame's offensive tackle Joe Alt, and with no trade back partner, Fishbain takes the top edge on the board.

9. Chicago Bears: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama With the three top receivers off the board, the Bears hoped to move back — but the Falcons succeeded in doing so one spot earlier, and apparently no one wanted to trade up for Michael Penix Jr. The consolation prize is the best defensive player in the draft, which would have to delight head coach (and defensive play caller) Matt Eberflus. Despite the addition of Montez Sweat, the Bears finished 32nd in the league last season in sacks per pass attempt. Enter Turner, the SEC’s 2023 sacks leader. An outstanding athlete, Turner would be a nice complement to Sweat. — Fishbain

Turner (6'3", 247) put on a show at the NFL Combine, and he has the quickness and length to make an immediate impact as a pass rusher.

More and more mocks have the top three receivers off the board, so Chicago going defense at nine is a strong possibility.