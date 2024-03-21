Chicago Bears selecting Caleb Williams ‘99% likely’

Insert the Steve Carrell GIF from The Office; “Okay, It’s happening!”

The Chicago Bears almost certainly have their man, and that man is USC Quarterback Caleb Williams.

After an extensive visit with Caleb Williams in Los Angeles that included dinner, some whiteboard work and football conversation, as well as some time with Caleb Williams and his teammates, the Chicago Bears topped off their visit with a trip to USC’s Pro Day to watch Caleb Williams perform.

A source told WCG that the evaluation of Williams is now “90% to the finish line” and that with the first overall pick, Caleb Williams is “99% likely he will be the selection.”

Not that this should surprise anyone, but was told this morning:



Caleb Williams' evaluation is "90% to the finish line."



And with that, it's "99% likely he will be the selection."



A huge red flag would have to be discovered over the next 5 weeks and none are expected to arise. — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) March 21, 2024

This should come as no surprise to any Chicago Bears fan. They have done extensive background work on Williams since the regular season concluded and before the NFL Combine. The Bears brass (George McCaskey, Kevin Warren, Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus, Shane Waldron, and Kerry Joseph) met with Williams at The Combine in Indianapolis, and with the trade of Justin Fields almost a week ago, it all seemed to be pointing in that direction.

After spending time with him in L.A., it appears the Chicago Bears have zero doubt he will be the first name called after Roger Goodell kicks off the draft.

Why only 99%, then? There would have to be a massive red flag that arises before the NFL Draft for the Bears to pivot, but the source also said that there are zero expectations for that to happen.

For more on Caleb Williams and USC’s Pro Day, you can watch Bill Zimmerman and EJ Snyder’s conversation on 2nd City Gridiron later tonight after we upload the video. EJ was in L.A. to take in the workout firsthand.

**COMING SOON**

But if you want to listen to Bill and EJ in podcast form, you can do so here: