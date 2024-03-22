Ryan Poles can do no wrong with 9th pick

Everything might just be going Ryan Poles’ way.

After a shrewd move in 2023 that landed him the number one pick in 2024 and the opportunity to select Caleb Williams, the Bears finished 7-10 and landed the 9th pick in the draft.

Picking in that range is usually a little hit or miss. Most of the time, the elite prospects have come off the board, there are still excellent prospects available, but the hit rate starts fading a little bit at that point.

The Chicago Bears, in recent years, selected Kevin White at 7, Leonard Floyd at 9, Roquan Smith at 8 and Darnell Wright at 10.

None of the first three players listed received second contracts with the Bears, Floyd was on the fence, and Smith was certainly talented enough to warrant one, but circumstances didn’t allow that to happen.

With the ninth pick this year, the Bears are in a fascinating situation. Depending on how things play out,

It would appear that Ryan Poles, no matter how things fall, will have an opportunity to select an elite prospect at nine. Let’s look at a few different scenarios.

Everything depends on the quarterbacks. Let’s start with the idea that four QBs (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels) will be selected in the top 8. It’s tough to call it a lock that this will happen, but it’s highly trending that way.

JJ McCarthy is moving like Anthony Richardson did last year. McCarthy was considered a late 1/early two in December, but now he’s considered a virtual lock to go in the top ten and some are saying he could go as high as three if the Minnesota Vikings make a big move and land the pick from the New England Patriots.

Williams and Maye appear fully locked into the top ten picks, and Daniels seems to be the biggest wild card. Some have him slipping to QB4, while others have him locked into the Washington Commanders with the second pick.

We will play out the three QBs in the top 8 premise, but first, let’s look at the idea that four QBs are gone.

There are three exciting wide receivers (Marvin Harrison, Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze), plenty of tackles, but the consensus top one is Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, and the top defensive player on just about everyone’s board appears to be Alabama Edge Dallas Turner.

Some kindergarten math will reach one conclusion for you: Those are five elite prospects with only four selections in the top eight remaining. You can eliminate Marvin Harrison from the realm of possibilities as he’s a virtual lock as a top-five pick, but depending on how the picks unfold in front of the Bears, a great player will be there for Chicago.

Turner makes plenty of sense as an edge to select and put opposite Montez Sweat. It could give the Bears an elite pass-rushing duo for the next four years.

Despite the addition of Kennan Allen, if Nabers or Odunze were there at nine, they would both be excellent additions for the rookie quarterback. Both those players would be WR1 in most drafts.

While I’m on the side of keeping Braxton Jones as the starting left tackle, if Alt is there at nine, he’s a unique left tackle prospect who should have success as both a run and pass blocker and should be able to step in and perform well immediately.

If the Bears do choose Alt, speaking with one plugged-in media member, they felt the return on a trade for Braxton Jones, a starting caliber left tackle with two years of control on a highly affordable contract, could net as much as a third-round pick, no worse than a fourth.

If four QBs go in the top 8, there will be one of these elite prospects available no matter what happens at nine.

Now let’s look at the idea that only three QBs go in the top eight and how things could unfold.

The best-case scenario here is that another elite prospect (Jared Verse, Taliese Fuaga, Olu Fashanu, Terrion Arnold, etc) is selected in the top eight pushing one of the aforementioned prospects back down to the Bears at nine.

Let’s look at what happens if it breaks where three QBs are gone and the five prospects originally listed are all gone. What should they do at nine?

There’s another great prospect, Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy. Murphy has been rocketing up big boards and has found himself firmly in the upper half of the first round. Even with Gervon Dexter in place, Murphy could be an outstanding presence on the Bears defensive front, especially in Matt Eberflus’ scheme.

But this situation also opens up the door for something else: the trade-down.

If three QBs are off the board and the Bears are on the clock, that means a QB, most likely Jayden Daniels or JJ McCarthy, has slid to 9. The Bears have a few QB-hungry teams only a few spots behind them, and if they let teams know that if a QB is there at 9 that the pick is for sale, the Bears could be in a prime spot to trade down.

With only four selections in this draft, Poles certainly wouldn’t be upset if he could add 1 or 2 day two picks with a trade down this year. He’s probably not as interested in day three picks because this draft is shallow, but the players that will be coming off the board on day one and day two are a great group of prospects.

Ryan Poles can do no wrong.

The Bears are in a prime position to either take an elite prospect at a premium position or trade down and land multiple quality prospects in this draft. After a few solid additions in free agency and the trade for Keenan Allen, there are only a few major holes left on this roster and Ryan Poles could be just a couple more key players away from having a real contender on his hands.