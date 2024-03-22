Making Monsters: Getting to Know Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett & Amen Ogbongbemiga

The Chicago Bears picked up three former Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, two via free agency in tight end Gerald Everett and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, but it was the huge trade for wide receiver Keenan Allen that created the most buzz throughout the NFL.

Taylor Doll kicks off her free agency podcast series by talking with Chargers reporter Fernando Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune to learn more about Keenan, Gerald, and Anen’s time in L.A. and what Bear fans can expect from them in Chicago.

Fernando was also at USC’s pro day to watch Caleb Williams do his thing, so they discussed his performance and what Caleb will bring to the NFL team that drafts him.

Check out Taylor's latest Making Monsters podcast right here:

