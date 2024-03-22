The Bear’s Den, March 22, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Notre Dame LT Joe Alt tempting for Bears in draft — if they can get him - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have plenty of other needs, but picking Alt and building their offensive line into a fortress ahead of Caleb Williams’ rookie season is tempting.

Chargers offered Keenan Allen contract extension before Bears trade, GM says - The Athletic - The Chargers traded Allen to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick earlier this month.

Caleb Williams checked all the boxes during USC’s Pro Day - CHGO - Caleb Williams did everything he could during USC’s Pro Day to show he is ready to be a franchise quarterback.

Chicago Bears mock draft compilation - 2024 NFL Draft predictions - 670 - Several NFL analysts have updated their mock drafts following the first couple waves of free agency. All 15 we perused expect the Bears to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1. But there’s a difference of opinion about what general manager Ryan

Schmitz: Caleb Williams’ Pro Day Went Well - Da Bears Blog - The Bears showed out in force for Caleb Williams’ USC Pro Day. Their contingent included Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus, Ian Cunningham, Shane Waldron, and even Chicago’s newest WR…

Joe Alt could bookend Bears’ offensive line - 670 - As the Bears hold the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt is an intriguing option who could bookend their line.

DJ Moore thrilled by Bears’ acquisition of Keenan Allen - 670 - Bears star receiver DJ Moore is thrilled to have a dynamic new weapon alongside him after Chicago acquired six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen.

Lions release Cameron Sutton - NBC Sports - Starting CB is cut; he's been wanted for two weeks in Florida on a domestic battery charge.

Bear Bones: Chicago Bears Mock Draft 4.0 - Windy City Gridiron - Check out how the fellas mock draft it for the Bears this week!

Report: Chicago Bears will draft Caleb Williams 1st overall NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - A source told Windy City Gridiron that the Chicago Bears selecting Caleb Williams is now "99% likely"

Mocking the Mocks: Bears take first defender at 9 in The Athletic’s latest - Windy City Gridiron - The Athletic’s latest has the Bears going defense at nine overall.

