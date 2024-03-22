Chicago Bears well represented at Michigan Pro Day

It is Pro Day season, and after all the hype about the Chicago Bears’ presence at USC Pro Day to watch Caleb Williams, it’s easy to forget that there are plenty of other important Pro Days that the Bears will attend.

Today is Michigan’s Pro Day. Michigan had 18 players at the NFL Combine so there is plenty of professional-level talent to watch in Ann Arbor. The headline player, of course, is quarterback JJ McCarthy.

The Bears have plenty of representation in Ann Arbor today. General Manager Ryan Poles as well as Head Coach Matt Eberflus are in attendance. As are offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, QB coach Kerry Joseph,and wide receiver coach Chris Beatty.

PRO-DAY UPDATE: Only fitting that national champs @UMichFootball, with record 18 Combine invitees, have biggest NFL turnout for pro-day.



Here's list of NFL attendees who'll be in Ann Arbor today, including former UM & current Chargers coaches Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, & Ben… pic.twitter.com/ogpVnaJ35V — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 22, 2024

As we stated after the USC Pro Day, it’s all systems go for Caleb Williams to be taken first overall by the Bears, but they will still make sure they cover all their bases with the top quarterbacks, and McCarthy is no exception.

Offensive line coach Chris Morgan was at Notre Dame’s Pro Day yesterday and was seen working closely with offensive tackle Joe Alt. It is a safe assumption that defensive coordinator Eric Washington will be at Florida State’s Pro Day (which is also today), to watch Jared Verse, although that has not been reported as of yet.

It’s tough to read too much into pro day attendance, but if you wanted to make a note, Bears’ WR coach Chris Beatty is in Ann Arbor to see Roman Wilson and not in Tallahassee to watch Keon Coleman.

It may be a decision of circumstance, Wilson could be available to the Bears with the 75th pick, Coleman has almost no shot and the only way Coleman would be on the radar is if the Bears trade back from nine.