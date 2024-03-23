I no longer hate the Carolina Panthers.

A year ago today, I wrote an article that detailed the many, completely accurate, and not at all made up ways in which I hated the Panthers. As a fan raised to hate the Packers, it was the most successful season I’ve ever had cheering against a team. The Panthers were so bad in 2023, they wrapped up the number 1 overall pick before the final week of the season. I asked for an 0-17 season and they delivered a 2-15 monstrosity. It was beautiful.

Of course, and this is a small point but worth noting, that number 1 pick belongs to the Chicago Bears in a draft with an incredible quarterback prospect.

Thank you, Sir Purr, for this amazing gift.

Now, a funny thing happens when you write something like I did last year and the other fanbase sees it, particularly when certain important elements of the story are carefully cropped out. That fanbase thinks you’re “unhinged” and “needs therapy.” Many wonder what the Panthers did to deserve that hate and some chose to tell me that they “don’t think about the Bears at all.” Plenty more told me about their playoff plans.

I never did follow up with them.

It also prompted the greatest compliment I have ever received on an article:

Yes, ‘twas all in good fun, but a few notes, clarifications, and changes of heart since that article posted. First, multiple places referred to the Panthers team color as Carolina Blue, which I ran with in the article. I have since seen it called “process blue,” which seems to be more official. It is meant to split the difference between North Carolina and Duke blue according to one Twitter source. I stand corrected and deeply apologize.

I will always think of Greg Olsen as the one who got away, but I’m happy he went to a place that embraced him. Same for Charles Tillman who got a chance to close out his career on a good football team. I’m also happy to say I’m over the Steve Smith game - he’s incredible and I can’t stay mad at him forever.

I still think coleslaw is a side, not a topping, but I love the passionate responses I received to even dare question the cuisine of the Carolinas. Keep doing your thing.

The big news this last season involved the great Julius Peppers, who was elected to the Hall of Fame on the first ballot, which means that Panthers fans have the their first primary player in Canton. Even better, it’s a shared legacy as some of his best years were wearing Navy and Orange.

I spent some time in the Carolinas last month, interacting with a number of Panthers fans along the way. They were all passionate, kind people who cheer for a franchise currently in a bad place. I couldn’t “dunk” on them or even tease them about the trade, which made me realize that my year of hate has run its course. I’m cured. I will no longer keep pounding. I’m back to not caring about the Carolina Panthers. The order of the universe has been restored.

List of teams I hate:

1. Packers

End of list.

Note: Some might want the hate to continue as the Bears own Carolina’s second-round draft selection next year. It’s like hitting the slots jackpot with the first pull of the arm. I don’t need to hit another, smaller jackpot to make me feel any better.