2024 NFL Draft interview: Tennessee TE McCallan Castles

After an accomplished collegiate career, Tennessee tight end McCallan Castles is looking to make a splash at the NFL level.

A three-time All-Big Sky player during his three seasons at UC Davis, Castles generated plenty of interest in the transfer portal before signing with the Volunteers for his last year of college eligibility. He earned an invitation to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl and, given his level of athleticism and versatility, figures to be a future NFL player.

Windy City Gridiron spoke with Castles about making the jump from the FCS to the SEC, his Shrine Bowl experience, and more.

JI: You accomplished a lot at UC Davis, and you were able to make the jump well to the SEC. What was your biggest hurdle you had to overcome transferring to Tennessee?

MC: Obviously, the size of everybody in the SEC is a lot different than the FCS. I definitely had to take advantage of my resources here at Tennessee and put on some weight, but I was able to do that pretty quickly. They got pretty good nutrition and strength coaches there. Then, the speed of everything is a little bit faster. Everybody’s faster and bigger, and the way Tennessee’s offense functions is no-huddle, speed. Having to get used to that, that probably took the longest, but getting a lot of reps in spring ball [helped]. Being exposed to playing with [fellow Volunteers tight end] Jacob Warren, who’s been there all six years, it was kind of like having another coach on the field for me, so he got me dialed in pretty quick.

JI: What was your favorite memory of your time with the Vols?

MC: Obviously, we didn’t win the game, but scoring at Alabama was a big deal for me. I didn’t know it was gonna be [Nick] Saban’s last season, but to score a touchdown against probably the greatest college coach to ever do it was pretty crazy. Just every SEC game was a something out of a movie for me; you go from playing at UC Davis to a stadium that holds 100,000 to 110,000.

JI: In your route tree, you’re capable of winning out of a variety of alignments. What goes into creating that versatility?

MC: Obviously, you don’t want to make as many stops as I did, but playing in that many different offense got exposed to a lot of those different formations and playing in different ways. I think that’s really helped me. I have been God-blessed with a pretty good amount of natural athleticism, and just taking the coaching that goes with those different stops that I’ve been at, with a mix of that, has allowed me to find success doing all that different stuff. This year at Tennessee, at one point I lined up at fullback — I had never played fullback in my life — we went I-formation against Iowa, and we got it done.

JI: What from your time at UC Davis will you carry with you as you make the jump to the NFL?

MC: The offense we ran, it’s pretty similar to pro-style; it’s West Coast spread. It makes you lineup close to the tackle, or you’re going to be widened out and that’s usually the similar alignments to like when I played at the Shrine Bowl. We played in the Arizona Cardinals’ offense, so it’s something that I’ve already been used to, lining just off the tackle and running routes from there, whereas at Tennessee, we’re lining up at the numbers. That got me familiar with releasing off of that and the leverage that you can get from the defense. I think that’s the biggest takeaway from playing at Davis.

JI: What was your experience like at the Shrine Bowl?

MC: It was a long week — I’ll say that — and it was an awesome week. It was really fun to meet other tight ends that are trying to do the same thing I’m doing that played at different situations. Getting exposed to like NFL coaching and stuff like that was awesome, but it was a long week, man. You speed date interview every team. It’s just long days, long nights, and you’re also trying to prepare to play a football game within a week, but it was a great experience. I had a lot of fun. We obviously didn’t get the job done on the East team, but it was still great.

JI: How do you like to spend your free time outside of football?

MC: My girlfriend likes to make me do Sunday activities with her after the games, so we’ll go hiking, we’ll go paddleboarding, a lot of outdoors stuff. I’m from Lake Tahoe, California, so that’s the way I grew up. Besides that, I like doing Legos, just relaxing stuff, but it still takes some mental fortitude if you did start a Lego set. It’s like three hours; you gotta be locked in. I tell my girlfriend not even to talk to me (laughs).

JI: What’s the last Lego set you finished?

MC: The last one I’ve been doing is one the Star Wars diagram ones, which are pretty small. I’ve tried to stay away from buying the big ones, because I know I’m about to move wherever I end up going, and they’re kind of a pain to move.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

MC: Obviously, I’ve been described as a jack-of-all-trades for my college career. I kind of do it all. I actually love playing special teams. At Tennessee, they like to push those things on the younger guys, so they get to play [more] this year. But I just want to be a contributor. That’s my biggest thing is, as long as we’re winning, I don’t care what my role is, but I’m going to find some way to be a value of them. If they’re gonna pay me all that money, then I’m going to be on the field doing some work for them in some type of way.

