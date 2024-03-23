Do you root for the laundry?

There’s an old expression among some sports fans: “I root for the laundry.” I first heard of the notion from this Seinfeld clip, but it could go back further.

With the offseason underway and the recent roster turnover of Justin Fields and others, I wanted to see what a few of the Windy City Gridiron contributors thought about the “cheer for clothes” subject.

But first my take.

I root for the laundry because of Ted Simmons. Wait, what? Ted Simmons wasn’t even a football player; he was a baseball player. He wasn’t even a Chicago baseball player. And I famously don’t follow baseball. So... what gives?

I was raised overseas (military brat), and the first time I lived in the US (that I clearly remember, I was very young when we went to Asia), we lived in St. Louis for a couple of years. I loved to play baseball, but I had never followed a team, and since everybody was a Cardinals fan there, I did what kids do and “joined the crowd.” My favorite player was the catcher Ted Simmons.

I met him a couple of times and he was really nice. He was a great catcher, too, and was the first person to dislodge Johnny Bench from his perennial slot as an All-Star Game catcher. Long story short, the Cardinals traded Simmons to Milwaukee and it felt like they traded not only him but my fanhood.

I was done with them. How dare they!

I was young and dumb (unlike now when I’m old and dumb), and I learned a hard lesson. It’s a business. Between that and the later baseball strike, I was done with MLB. Haven’t paid any attention to it or the Cardinals since.

I did, however, learn the lesson that my favorite players may well be traded, but they will be replaced by others whom I can root for. That’s me and the Bears. I root for the laundry, and I wish the players who leave here well—unless they go to Green Bay, obviously, and only when they aren’t playing against Chicago.

Players who CHOSE to go to Green Bay? I may forgive them after a couple of decades. Probably not though, unless they are named Mongo.

PS: If I were to root for a major league baseball team now, it would probably be the White Sox. Well, it would be if they are actually still considered a major league team, that is.

Here are the prompts I posed to our team.

Explain Why I Do/Don’t Root For The Laundry Do I root for “our” players who move on/get cut/get traded to other teams than the Packers? Is somebody who chooses to play in Green Bay forever dead to you, or can they redeem themselves in later years?

And here are their responses.

Erik Duerrwaechter

1) It’s the Chicago Bears. Not the Chicago Cutlers, the Chicago Justins, the Chicago Fortes, the Chicago Urlachers, the Chicago Hesters, etc. We’ll always have beloved players who will eventually depart the franchise due to xyz reasons. It’s a harsh and cruel business to be in, more so for front-office management and the players themselves than anyone else. We don’t have to agree with every decision, but I personally will still root for the Bears. No matter what... unless Josh McDaniels were ever to make an appearance at Halas Hall.

2) Of course. Unless they intentionally burn the bridge and admonish the fans — looking at you Chris Conte — then I’ll always cheer for former players to do well. I’ll be paying close attention to Justin Fields’ development in Pittsburgh as an example.

3) Again, it truly depends on how they handle their departure. Sure, it makes things awkward knowing players like Jim McMahon, Steve McMichael, and Julius Peppers left for Green Bay shortly after playing for Chicago. But harboring ill intent or feelings towards those guys just isn’t a healthy habit in my eyes.

Josh Sunderbruch

1) I root for laundry. Fortunately, the Bears don’t usually put me in a position where I have to decide if I can cheer for a guy I really don’t like, but for me, it’s about the team. Within that team, I tend to have favorite players, but the team still comes first.

2) I absolutely continue to follow players who have left the Bears. It helps make the other games more interesting. Usually, I decide my rooting interest in non-NFCN games by how many former Bears are on the team (I also count George Kittle in this category).

3) I mean, McMahon was a Packer for two seasons. Steve McMichael was a Packer for one season.

Khari Thompson

1) I mean… if we didn’t root for the laundry, why would we willingly choose to be Bears fans? They rarely give us anything meaningful to root for and, more often than not, earn us sighs of pity from opposing fan bases.

I do have specific players I enjoy more than others — Justin Fields, included. But when it comes down to it, I want to see this goofy ass team do well.

2) Definitely. I’m someone who tends to get attached to personalities and people I find compelling. So I’ll 1000% be paying attention to Fields, and I rooted hard for guys like Charles Tillman, Alshon Jeffery, and Devin Hester when they went to other teams. Because why not? A good guy doesn’t stop being a good guy when he goes to another team.

3) F—- the Packers. (But I did kinda root for Julius Peppers when he was there. “Kinda” was the best I could do, but it was more than nothing.)

Now it’s your turn. Share your response to the three prompts in the comment section.