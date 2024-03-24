2024 NFL Draft interview: TCU OL Willis Patrick

Watching his journey to get to where he is today, it makes sense that the next step for TCU offensive lineman Willis Patrick is the NFL.

Patrick was a two-year starter at Angelo State, a Division II school, where he made it to the quarterfinal of the playoffs. He then made the jump to FCS powerhouse Jackson State, where he played under then-head coach and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders. In his lone season with the Tigers, Patrick won the SWAC and appeared in the Celebration Bowl, the premier bowl game for HBCUs.

Then, Patrick concluded his career as the starting right guard for TCU. He made two massive jumps over the course of his time in college, and he seems prepared for make the next move to the NFL.

Windy City Gridiron spoke with Patrick about those transitions, his appearance at the Shrine Bowl, his background studying law, and more.

JI: It’s been an incredible journey for you getting to this point. What have you learned the most from these last few years?

WP: Honestly, for me, it was a smooth transition to every school I went to, as far as football [goes]. Like you said, three different schools in three different years, that’s pretty different. A lot of coaches three different options, three different playbooks. And once you really get at standards, everyone really runs the same concept of plays: inside zone, outside zone, counter, a variation of counter, where that’s GT Counter or GF Counter from power, and then whenever pass concepts you have, those may be different. As far as a lot of the blocks, everybody really runs the same concepts of plays. It’s just really piecing together. And knowing that, off GT counter, if I got a deuce backside, I gotta pick it up, put it down, deuce to the back side WILL. If it’s three-down [territory] there, most likely, my center is gonna have to block back on the shade, and I gotta block down on the nose.

It’s really, you realize, everybody runs the same type of things, it’s just putting the names to faces, basically, and just knowing that the concept of the play is the same, your responsibility of the job is going to be the same, depending on what front you have. It’s just tagging a name on to it. It was easy for me to pick up, especially when I got to TCU, and how to run that playbook. We had a new OC coming in, as well, so it was a fresh slate for me, because everybody [else on the roster] was learning it. [It was a matter of] really piecing that together and saying like, “okay, it’s the same plays that everybody else runs, what’s the name of it, and then, what’s my assignment, and what do I have to do on it?” For me, it was a smooth transition, because you just learned that everybody runs the same variations of plays.

JI: How did you reach that fine line of entering a leadership role as one of the more experienced college linemen on the team, while also being newer to the TCU program?

WP: Well, first of all, a big thing for me, when I’m getting to a new school or a new environment is to be seen, not heard. What that means, coming in, it’s not about what you say; you can talk as much as you. You see that a lot of times in football: people come into a new team, and they talk a big game, but it doesn’t matter until you put the pads on and until you compete with your teammates around you. For me, it was coming in and busting my butt off every single day, compete with myself in workouts. If it’s a sprint that we’re running, I’m trying to win every sprint. When you do that, you earn the trust of your unit, and you earn the trust of your team, because they’re gonna know that you’re gonna come into work every single day. That’s always been my goal and what’s driven me, especially transferring. That’s what I did...that team at Jackson State was all really FBS or Power Five transfers, so me coming in, I was knowing that I was gonna outwork everybody. I came in with that mindset every single day, and it didn’t take long for Coach Prime and that staff to notice him. I got there, and it was June, and by August, I was made a team captain. That’s just because I brought that blue-collar work ethic every single day of “nobody is gonna outwork me, nobody’s gonna beat me in these sprints, nobody’s gonna be the first to anything; I’m gonna be that guy” who competed at the highest level. I carried that over to TCU, as well. The cool part about TCU was they were coming off a national championship run, so I had to learn how to follow again, if that makes sense. They had leaders and captains who were still there in place. [It was] to the point of by April and May after spring ball, and it was from the coaching staff and from my teammates, “okay, we want you to speak more, speak up and [use your] voice”, and that’s my goal. I don’t ever want to go into a new situation, and just talk a big game. I’d rather just prove myself, and then earn my trust of my teammates around me.

JI: What was your experience like at the Shrine Bowl?

WP: Lke I said, everything’s been smooth for me. I’m training Frisco this year, so [the Shrine Bowl] was literally next door to my training facility. It was a smooth transition going there. I enjoyed it, I loved it, being able to meet with teams. They see you on tape, but that week, the biggest thing was, you got to meet all the teams that were there. I met with 28 out of 32 teams, and it was just sitting down in front of them and being able to break down ball, show them I know ball, show them the type of person, the type of tools he has in my head when I’m talking about ball. I truly love what I do for my livelihood. I love ball and just being able to sit down and meet those guys face-to-face — those scouts and coaches — and expressing them that it wasn’t always promised I was going to be sitting down and talking to them. I started off DII two years ago, Division II football, playing the path I had to take here. I’ll never take that for granted. I keep one foot on the ground every day, knowing that I prayed to be here in this position. I don’t take for granted any day. I carried that mindset to the Shrine Bowl. It was knocking the rust off; I hadn’t played a game or anything since November. Once I got my feedback on me, I felt good. I wanted to show the vertical displacement and physicality that I did all year and put that on tape in another opportunity.

JI: I know you studied criminal justice in college. What made you want to get into that?

WP: Funny story, actually. I was, like, in third grade, and one of my teachers, she told me “you like to argue. You would make a great lawyer.” I went home to my parents, and I still didn’t know what a lawyer was, and they told me. I told my mom and dad that I was going to be a lawyer my whole life. I went through middle school, high school, college. When I got to Angelo State, though, they didn’t have a pre-law program. Criminal justice was the route for me to take, and then so I did it up until that point, and then once I got in the portal, the biggest thing for me was I didn’t have my degree at Angelo [State]. I was literally less than 20 credits away. I would have finished in the summer, but I knew that I didn’t want to stay a year and then go into another program and [find out] you only have one year. The biggest thing for me out of the portal: I had 40 D1 offers out of the corner when I left Angelo, Power 5 and FBS, FCS. For me, the biggest thing, like I said was my degree, and a lot of those Power 5 schools that I was considering, I’d lose all of my credits and wouldn’t be able to graduate for two years.

Jackson State, they were the school that was able to extend most of my credits. I met with Coach Prime and the rest of that staff, and I loved everything they were about. He assured me that, just because it was HBCU that it wouldn’t be scouts or anybody wasn’t going to be there watching. He promised this: he was gonna have eyes on the program. That was the biggest thing for me was getting my degree and wanting to be somewhere that I knew that I could come in and compete for a job right away, and I was gonna have the attention from teams and scouts to be able to see me play. All three of those boxes went there, and I [knew I] was able to graduate when I got there in the summer, and I was able to graduate by the fall. That was the biggest thing for me, I got my degree there in pre-law and then transferred to TCU, and I started my Masters there.

JI: That must’ve been cool for you to see Coach Prime and so many other Jackson State guys make noise at Colorado.

WP: Yeah, it was good; I loved it. Being at Jackson every day, and obviously, the attention that he brought every single week, but it was about us on the field, as well. We had a great year. We didn’t finish it off with a national championship, but we made school history and everything. The biggest thing was, a lot of us left after [Sanders] left and you know, moved up to the Power 5, or whatever the case may have been. I was proud of those guys for showcasing that we could have played at the highest level, but a lot of us chose to go there out of the portal and everything else. I was happy about in the press [for them]. We played up a good bulk of our teammates from Jackson [in Week 1], like Shedeur [Sanders], [Travis Hunter] and Shilo [Sanders] in that first game and a couple other guys. It hurt that we lost, but Sheduer’s like a brother to me. I was super proud of him for the way he performed and what he did. He put the world on notice that we all belong. That was the biggest thing for me. It was fun seeing my brothers, but obviously, it hurt. I was pissed off that we lost, and if I’m being quite honest, I’m still not over that. But I’m proud of the way he performed this year, and Travis, as well. They’re great players and great people.

JI: Back to your law background, I know there are several NFL players who have gone back and practiced law in some capacity.

WP: I know, and that’s my goal. I’m telling you this, that’s not a joke. I told my parents, I promised my mom when I was a young age that I was gonna do it, and it stuck with me...you get to college, and everybody tells you like, “oh, your first major you choose, it’s probably not going to be the one you finish, you’re probably going to change the mind.” But it’s always something that I’ve been interested in wanting to do. We’re fortunate and blessed to play football at the next level, however long it may be. As soon as I’m done with that, I’m going to law school, and I’m getting my degree, and I’m gonna become an attorney. That’s, always been my goal and my promise to my mom and dad, and I keep my promises. That’s definitely something I’m gonna go into.

JI: How do you like to spend your free time outside of football?

WP: During the season, there was a lot of spending time with the guys, [fellow TCU offensive linemen] Andrew Coker, Brandon Coleman, two of my teammates who are in similar positions me right now. We became tight-knit from the moment I got there. I grew up with Steve Avila, who’s on the Rams right now. He’s one of my childhood best friends, and obviously, he was at TCU before me, and so his two best friends there were Andrew and B-Cole. He was obviously leaving when I was coming in, and he’s telling me like, “man, those two guys, I know you’re gonna love being around.” They just embraced me from the get-go...every single day after practice, we’re watching film together. Before practice, we get there, we eat breakfast together, we watch film with the rest of our guys. We have practice, and after that, practice is over. We go shower, change, go right back up, and we watch practice from that day, right after they put it up. Together, we watch [film] and then go eat lunch, and then we leave. That was really our routine every day: playing football, watching ball with the guys, just growing that camaraderie. Right now, it’s just all football, really. [I’m] training in Frisco and was living out there the first couple of months of training. I moved back over here to Fort Worth, and I’m still training Frisco. So I’m getting up at 4:30 every morning and drive. My first workout is 6:00, then doing another workout speed and agility at 10, and then do another workout at 12 with skill. Then, get in the sauna, the hot tub, cold tub, get my body back, trying to relax because I gotta be in bed by 10:00 [pm] to do it all over again. That’s just the way I’m living right now. It makes me feel like I’m really putting in the preparation that I need to for the opportunity when it arrives.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

WP: [You’re getting] a guy who comes into work every single day. Like I said, my path to get to this point is the path that was less-traveled. I’m a guy who, my selling point right now is I’ve proven every level that I went through, that I’ve gotten better and grown. That’s not going to stop when I get to the to the NFL. I’m going to continue to grow, I’m going to continue to get better. I’m going to continue to learn and just be a sponge and a blue-collar guy who’s gonna bring his lunch pail every day and just work his butt off and fight for everything he has. That’s what I’ve done to be in this position that I’m in right now. That’s not going to stop anytime soon. [I’m] the guy who’s gonna come in every single day and give it all he has, because I’ve had to my whole career to get to this point. I’m not going to stop now that I’m here. [I’ll be] putting one foot down every single day and keeping that perspective of this where I prayed to be. This is where I’ve always wanted to be. Knowing that I didn’t come this far for no reason, this path, this journey that I took to get here, there’s no way that I made it this far for no reason. I prepare every single day for my opportunity.

