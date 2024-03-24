Breaking Down Washington State Edge Brennan Jackson

Both Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles and Head Coach Matt Eberflus have stated on multiple occasions that one of the biggest needs for the team this spring is adding a talented edge pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat. Right now, that person is not on the roster.

The Bears had an opportunity to try to sign an edge during free agency but failed to do so because the price for quality pass rushers was highly inflated. Poles does not want to overpay.

As it stands now, the Bears have the first and ninth picks in the first round next month. At one, it is obvious that it will be USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The biggest question is what do they do at nine. When the Bears are on the clock at nine, they could be looking at the best edge or, at worst, the second-best edge in the Draft. They could also be looking at one of the top three wide receivers, and with wide receiver also being a need position, there is no telling what the Bears will do.

If the Bears have the wide receiver ranked higher than a pass rusher, they will more than likely select the receiver or potentially trade down to add more picks. We won’t know the answer to that until Draft Night on April 25.

Should the Bears go wide receiver at nine, they may have to get an edge with their third-round pick. The problem is that the edge class in this Draft is not very deep. Four will go in the first round. After that, there is a drop off in talent, and the hope would have to be that someone falls due to any number of reasons.

One such player is Washington State Edge Brennan Jackson, who has really come on in the last two seasons. He has recorded 14.5 sacks in that time frame and 98 total tackles, which is a high number for a defensive lineman.

When we look at tape, Jackson’s play says second round. He is just too talented and productive not to go that high. The “but” is that he is slightly over-aged. He entered college in 2018, so he was at Washington State for six seasons. He very well could be a 24-year-old rookie. (I don’t have his date of birth.)

While at WSU, Brennan redshirted in 2018 and only played in 2 games in 2019. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he started four games, then was the full-time starter for the last three years. He showed improvement in his play each year.

Jackosn has good but not great edge size. At the Combine, he measured 6037 – 264 with 32.75” arms and ran a 4.69 40-yard dash. He is also fairly explosive in that he had a vertical jump of 33.5” and a long jump of 9’6”. His 10-yard time was 1.62, which is also very good.

As good a game as Jackson plays, what I like the most is his competitive nature. He is an all-out snap-to-whistle guy on every play. His hustle and hard play are second to none, and they really stand out on tape. He never stops playing a hard, physical game and chases the ball.

He shows good initial quickness in the run game and reads and reacts very well. He is usually quick to find the ball and has the strength, power and hand use to get off of blocks quickly. It’s not rare to see him make a play in the run game on the opposite side of the field from where he lines up.

Though he usually lines up in a 3-point stance, Jackson will, at times, play on his feet and will drop into coverage two to three times per game. Coverage is not a strong suit, and I doubt the 3-4 teams will be that interested. He is a 4-3 edge all day.

What I really like is his pass rush skills. While he only had 8.5 sacks, he also gets a high number of pressures and hits on the quarterback. He just needs to finish a little better.

Like in the run game, his initial quickness is good, and he stays low when coming out of his stance. He consistently stays low, has good hand use, and shows both moves and counter moves to break free from blocks. Jackson shows a good burst coming off blocks to close on the QB. If he has a weakness as a pass rusher, it’s that he doesn’t have the lean when running the loop like some of the better edges in this class. His lean is easily good enough but not elite. What he lacks in lean, he more than makes up for in physicality, hustle, and want to.

Even though Jackson is a six-year player, there is still upside. He should play in the defensive end rotation as a rookie for most clubs and be a solid starter by year two. With the Bears, he could be a starter as a rookie because of their lack of top talent at the edge position. As I said above, he would easily be a second-rounder based on talent, but there is a possibility that he drops to the third because of his age.