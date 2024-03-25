2024 NFL Draft interview: Mercer WR Ty James

An All-American at the FCS level, Mercer wide receiver Ty James is looking to carry on his level of success to the NFL level.

James had 115 receptions, 2,235 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Bears. In the four seasons he stepped on the field for them, he had a total of 3,364 yards. After dominating in the Southern Conference and performing well at the Hula Bowl, he figures to be one of the top small-school wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Windy City Gridiron spoke with James about his time at Mercer, his approach as a route-runner, and more.

JI: Your production at Mercer speaks for itself. What was your favorite moment from your time in college?

TJ: It’s tough, man. The Samford game [in 2022], I had 350 receiving yards. That’s nuts right there. That game was a loss for us, and unfortunately, it put us out of the playoffs. So for me, the best moment would have to be our recent Gardner-Webb game, just because it was the first time we’ve ever made playoffs in school history. It was a home game for us in the first round, so we got to make history of not only being in the playoffs, but then being undefeated at home in the playoffs. That was a special moment for the team and [for] Mercer to see how far the program has come. That’s for sure my best moment.

JI: You went down to the Hula Bowl recently. What was that experience like for you?

TJ: Yeah, it was great. I got down there, I met a bunch of guys. The first day, we were just getting used to everything, figuring out where we’re going, and all that stuff. I had to leave a little bit early because of a tweaked hamstring, but I did get to practice. I had a great practice, got great takeaways from scouts, got some great notes, a lot of great feedback. I enjoyed going against a lot of that top talent that, on the SoCon level, you don’t get to play as much talent there as I did at the Hula Bowl.

JI: Seeing some of these successful FCS receivers like Cooper Kupp and Christian Watson has to boost your confidence heading to the next level, I’m sure.

TJ: Yeah, 100%. It was never any doubt. A lot of people asked me when I got to Mercer, did I think I’d have a chance to play in the league, and it was never any doubt in my mind. Even though it’s small-school ball, it was still never a doubt I’d be able to make it out, be able to play a little longer.

JI: I want to talk about your approach as a route runner. It obviously varies by play, but what goes through your head pre-snap and once you fire off the line of scrimmage?

TJ: Before I even get to the route and to the play, I always make sure I know the quarterback’s progressions and the quarterback’s reads, just because that determines maybe if it’s a speed cut or a square cut. It also determines on how quick you want to get in that stuff. Because you know, you have to be in your window: timing is everything. Once I get the quarterback’s read down, then next thing I’ve transitioned to the defense. I look at the guy in front of me, the cornerback, see if he’s pressing, see if he’s bailed out, see if he’s super deep. I’ll look at his feet to see if it’s going to be aggressive press off press, and I’ll set rotations pre- and post-snap, just to get a quick read of that coverage, Cover-3, man, whatever it may be. That can change how you run your route. After that, the most important thing is making sure I get my depth right. With timing being so important, like I said, you can’t afford to shorten the route, because then you’re there too early and it messes up his throw, the quarterback’s going off anticipation. But you also can’t afford to take the route too deep, either. Now, he’s holding on to the ball a little longer than he needs to, so it’s a lot of stuff. I think once you understand that the mental part of the route, then it’s easier for your feet to go running.

JI: From your time at Georgia to your tenure at Mercer, what’s the one aspect of your game you feel like you’ve improved at the most?

TJ: I would definitely say my physicality. My time at Georgia, the one year I did, it was a lot of scout team reps. You’re taking a lot of that hit and definitely learning how to be physical. You didn’t really have a choice, you had to be physical. If you want to keep playing, especially if you’re going to be better than a lot of guys, physicality is important. A lot of cornerbacks don’t want to be physical. When you do run into a physical cornerback, that’s something you can handle if you’re a physical receiver. Over my time, developing my strength, being able to run through tackles, break tackles, use a stiff arm, use a truck...I’m not a guy that wants to go out of bounds; I put my shoulder down to tack on yards and go to distance. My physicality as a football player, and that aggressiveness...that helps you in the blocking too. At Mercer, we ran a lot of screens. There’s a lot of times where I had been a slot having to crack down on the linebacker, which makes it, quite frankly, easier when I go back outside to [block a] cornerback, so the overall physicality and aggressiveness develops my game as a whole.

JI: How do you like to spend your free time outside of football?

TJ: Outside of football, I’m a big movie guy, man. Not so much partying, but I’m a big movie guy and a big nature guy. I’ve been around Georgia a lot, traveled to different cities, different trails, different hiking areas, just turning my phone off. I put on Do Not Disturb and enjoy God’s creation, enjoy the scenery. It’s real peaceful. I love the creativity behind movies, and so I watch them all, from sci-fi to romance to comedy to action, everything. I love movies.

JI: What’s your Mount Rushmore of movies?

TJ: Man, every time I tell people I’m a movie guy, I get this question (laughs). I would say God’s Not Dead. My religion is real big for me, and I feel like that movie does a great way of depicting — whether you’re struggling in your belief or whatever it may be — does a great job of depicting someone who struggles and why they should believe. Secondly, I put Coach Carter there. Man, that movie got me a little bit into poetry, even (laughs). But just the different characters coming from the different environments from the different schools, it’s really diverse. It also does a great job of diving into sports and changing culture and how you could not let where you’re from determine where you go. I got to have a comedy in there to lighten up a little bit. Think Like a Man with Kevin Hart. I’m a Kevin Hart fan, he’s a real funny guy. Then, man number four...let’s see, because you’re gonna leave something out. I would either pick Taken with Liam Neeson or White House Down. I gotta have some sort of action.

JI: What role has your faith played in your life?

TJ: It’s really helped boost my confidence, my self esteem. In life, there’s so many ups and downs, and sometimes it’s hard to really come back from some of those downs. But as I noticed, the stronger I got my faith in God, I got my connection with Christ, He was always somebody I could fall back on. I could always just so happen to open up my Bible, and the plan I had for the day, somehow God’s timing would relate to what I’m going through and help restore my confidence. I know how God believes in me, and His plan for me. There’s nothing that can knock me down off it.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

TJ: One of the best work ethics you ever seen. You’re getting a guy who doesn’t expect anything to be handed to him. I never had it easy in high school; I didn’t even start until senior year. I had to transfer out of college my freshman year, and I had to earn my spot at Mercer. Now, I’m coming out of a small school, so everywhere I’ve been, it’s always been hard for me to work my way up, but I’ve done it. I’ve worked my way out of every situation. You’ll be getting a guy who doesn’t expect anything handed to him. That’s no knock on the other guys. They’ve obviously earned it, but I feel like my mentality is I work a little bit harder than the next person, because I know where I’m coming from. I know how much harder I have to work just to be equal. You also get the guy that’s willing to do it all, man. Me being the star receiver, it was very easy, I could have said, “hey, Coach, can you take me off the front line on kick return or maybe don’t have me [be a gunner in punt coverage] or punt block all the time”, but I’m willing to do it. I know I got to help the team one way or another, whether it’s catching footballs, blocking on punts, and there’s plenty of times where I was running down making the tackle on punts. I can help the team. That’s what I want to do. I’ll get my break in between whistles. I can do it all.

