The Bear’s Den, March 25, 2024

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I'm starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire.

Why Caleb Williams continues to check the ‘person’ boxes for the Bears - The Athletic - Everything a quarterback does and doesn’t do is important to a team’s evaluation of him.

Chicago Bears team needs following first wave of free agency - Bears Wire - With the first wave of free agency in the books, here’s a look at what positions the Bears still need to address.

Bears mock draft: Caleb Williams, Jared Verse, T’Vondre Sweat picked – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles bolsters the pass rush in our latest mock draft

How No. 1 QBs who start Week 1 have played across NFL history – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are on track to draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick and start him in Week 1— a franchise first.

Bears draft with Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze ‘perfect’ per PFF – NBC Sports Chicago - PFF gave their perfect script for Bears GM Ryan Poles to follow in the 2024 NFL draft

Did Ryan Poles Fumble the Justin Fields Trade Situation? - Chicago Sports Nation - I refuse to believe that Chicago did not receive significantly higher offers for Fields ahead of/during the early stages of free agency. There is simply no way that a fourth-round selection (the high-water mark for the trade to Pittsburgh) wasn’t on the table. In fact, I’d be shocked if they didn’t get offered a mid-to-late day two pick at that point. With that said, as the offseason progressed and previously highly-touted quarterback prospects were on the move at an unprecedented rate, the demand dropped significantly.

4 former Bears players who just missed the start of the Caleb Williams era - BearGogglesOn - With the Caleb Williams era set to begin soon for the Chicago Bears, we look at some former players who just missed out on this new, exciting time.

Bears at NFL annual meetings: What to watch for - Chicago Sun-Times - No matter where the NFL may gather, the Bears remain at the center of its universe.

Mike Tomlin: Russell Wilson is in the pole position at quarterback - NBC Sports - The Steelers say Justin Fields will get a chance to compete when the time is right.

Dan Quinn: Commanders will listen to trade calls - NBC Sports - Washington is expected to take LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick.

Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett felt a change of scenery would be beneficial - NBC Sports - Kenny Pickett arrived to the Steelers as a ballyhooed 20th overall selection in 2022.

Antonio Pierce: Aidan O'Connell has earned the right to compete for Raiders' starting job - NBC Sports - The Raiders have signed quarterback Gardner Minshew in free agency, and they may still draft a quarterback next month.

Will Jets find a taker for Zach Wilson at league meetings? - NBC Sports - The Jets have been trying to find someone to trade for quarterback Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: QB Justin Fields can learn from starter Russell Wilson - Chicago Sun-Times - The Steelers have been clear with Justin Fields about where he stands in their quarterback room, coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday at the NFL’s annual meeting.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 2024 BPA Mock Draft - Windy City Gridiron - Lester kicks off his annual Chicago Bears theme mock draft series with a strict BPA exercise.

Gabriel: Breaking Down Washington State Edge Brennan Jackson - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel is looking at some prospects the Bears can draft further down the board.

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft interview series: TCU OL Willis Patrick - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst speaks with one of the most intriguing offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Do you root for the laundry? - Windy City Gridiron - Players come and players go, but the fans remain...

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft interview series: Tennessee TE McCallan Castles - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst speaks with one of the most versatile tight ends in the 2024 NFL Draft.

