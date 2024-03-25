Bears GM Ryan Poles met the media on Monday morning at the owner’s meetings

With the NFL offseason in full swing, teams are quickly shifting their focus from the first wave of free agency to the 2024 NFL draft. It’s been an eventful start for the Chicago Bears. That includes trading quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick and sending a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for star receiver Keenan Allen.

General manager Ryan Poles met with the media on Monday morning at the owner’s meetings. This was the first time that he has publicly spoken since a flurry of big-time moves over the last two weeks.

Poles on the trade of Fields and their mindset on the impending quarterback decision

The team’s general manager called trading Fields “Probably one of the harder things” he’s had to do. He noted that his son has a Fields jersey hanging in his room.

Once the trade was agreed upon, Poles said that he went to head coach Matt Eberflus’ house to call Fields and let him know that he was being traded to the Steelers.

Poles on how the market materialized for Fields per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin: “I was a little bit surprised. But as you do research and we have conversations you have to kind of adjust to the market... if you look at the beginning, there are probably teams that are looking at the draft for guys to fill in. On the back end, playoff teams probably have someone in place. So really it was a smaller pool of teams.”

Fields’ contract and the team’s current timeline on contention were a big factor in striking a deal and drafting a quarterback per The Athletic’s Adam Jahns. “It wasn’t Justin vs. one of these rookies. It’s the timeline and how much runway you have.”

When asked if the Bears have decided on what they are going to do with the No. 1 pick, Poles joked “I don’t. I don’t right now. Hopefully, it just hits me.” It’s worth noting that he said this while laughing and with a smile. Chicago is under no obligation to expose their draft plans a full month beforehand, but it’s become pretty clear where they are leaning.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reiterated that veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has “pole position” on the starting job but did note that Fields will get his opportunity to show what he can do. Tomlin stated that there’s “plenty of meat left on the bone” when it comes to the growth and development of the fourth-year quarterback. Pittsburgh must decide by May 2nd, whether or not they are going to extend the fifth-year option for Fields.

Poles on quarterback Caleb Williams and their most recent meeting at the combine

“When you talk to his teammates, they don’t like him, they love him. His leadership, and how he brings people together. He’s intentional with his leadership. The same goes with the staff. I’m having a hard time finding a person who doesn’t like him or even love him and thinks that he can reach the highest limits. The feedback’s been good.”

Poles also volunteered that Williams was fully engaged during their meetings, including their dinner last Monday night where Williams didn’t even take the time to look at his phone one time during their all-important meeting.

Williams is set to take his Top 30 visit to Chicago during the first week of April, according to the general manager. At this point, they’ll gather all of the necessary medical information and likely finalize their draft plans for the top pick shortly after.

Poles on the surprising trade of Keenan Allen and whether or not they plan on this being more than a one-year rental