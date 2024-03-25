Ryan Poles proving why he’ll fulfill his promise to Chicago Bears fans

“We’re going to take the North and never give it back.”

That’s what Ryan Poles said when he was introduced as the Chicago Bears’ latest general manager. A lofty goal for a team that has won the division a grand total of four times since the turn of the century and constantly been the little brother of the hated Green Bay Packers, but a worthy (and necessary) one.

Now, he’s down at the NFL Combine and NFL owners meetings holding the keys to the draft for a second year in a row while on the cusp of completing his takeover of the NFC North (and then... the world).

That’s because the plan Poles has laid out since he arrived in Chicago has, by and large, worked out like a dream Bears fans couldn’t have imagined.

A mere two calendar years since taking over an old, bad football team with little to no path to relevance, Poles has simultaneously remade the roster, developed young players into solid contributors and set the franchise up for a shot at greatness going into his third season.

It hasn’t been flawless — the failed Larry Ogunjobi signing and Chase Claypool trade were black marks, for example. But the rest? How can you argue with it?

Building up the defensive side of the ball, including a trade for star defensive end Montez Sweat, to a level befitting the storied history of the Bears.

Swindling the Carolina Panthers for a trove that included a top receiver in DJ Moore, a Day 1 starter at right tackle in Darnell Wright, and the top pick in this year’s draft, which could well become uber-talented quarterback Caleb Williams.

Maintaining the cap flexibility and then displaying the pure boldness to trade for longtime star receiver Keenan Allen to put their new young quarterback on a path to success.

And the combination of un-sentimentality needed to cut bait with the wildly popular Justin Fields and (if you want to credit him for it) the diplomatic skill to “do right” by Fields in sending him to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which might give him a fighting chance to play in 2024. Again, whether you believe Poles chose to do that for Fields rather than the decision being made for him, the perception that he did Fields a favor will resonate with people in the outside world of football. That might be worth a free agent or two down the line.

Whether Fields got a totally fair shot in Chicago — something Poles tangentially touched on in his comments at the owners meeting — or whether he could be a franchise quarterback someday isn’t the point. When you have a chance to be great, you don’t always have the option to wait.

Some of how Poles’ machinations have unfolded (the luck of landing the No. 1 pick in 2024) is more about luck and skill.

But when you prepare with good process, there’s a better chance you’ll achieve good results. From a team that went 3-14 with the worst roster in the league to 7-10 and on the cusp of the playoffs (for a time), the arrow for the Bears has been pointing up thanks to Poles. Now, it’s time to take it to the next level.

Even in the areas where people might quibble with that process — retaining Matt Eberflus instead of pairing a young quarterback with an offensive-minded head coach — you can understand why he may have done so. Keeping Eberflus in place, both as a leader and an improved defensive play-caller, provides continuity in the midst of what Poles knew would be a tough transition for the locker room when Fields was traded. Sometimes, the Jimmys and Joes are more important than the Xs and Os, and Poles seems to be banking on that (in addition to new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s improvement over Luke Getsy) in this case.

One thing isn’t in doubt, though: the Chicago Bears will have a team good enough to compete for a division title this year, just as Poles plotted out when he took this god-forsaken job two years ago.

And if he picks the right quarterback, he might even have this operation ready to run the North for a decade or more no matter what any of the other teams do.

The Chicago Bears haven’t been on the cusp of something this big since those wagon teams of the 1980s, and it’s all because Ryan Poles came to Chicago with the right goal and the right idea about how to make it happen.

Now, it’s time to take the North and… you know.