Ranking the Chicago Bears' needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears have done a good job addressing several needs during the offseason, but there’s still some work to do. General manager Ryan Poles acquired a few offensive linemen, one of whom will be the starter at center. He signed a new starting safety, resigned his starting corner, traded for another number-one wide receiver, picked up a new starting running back, and added a move tight end. Plus, he bolstered the overall depth of his roster with some value signings.

There are more free agent moves to make, but with the NFL Draft about a month away, we wanted to go through a few roundtable-style topics with our staff.

Here’s today’s prompt.

Now that the buzz of free agency has waned, rank your positional needs for the Bears heading into the draft.

Erik Duerrwaechter: The single biggest position of need for me is definitely the “anchor” DE position adjacent from Montez Sweat. When Yannick Ngakoue went down with his torn ACL, there was definitely a notable dip in pass rush productivity even when the “Tez Factor” was balling out. By year’s end, they still ranked dead last in the league despite Montez Sweat’s arrival. They cannot allow for that spot to be manned by DeMarcus Walker — who’s more of a Jack-of-all-trades kind of lineman instead of a full time DE — and a bunch of random guys. They also haven’t drafted anyone high at that spot since Leonard Floyd in 2016. While I’d love to have an epic weapon added at WR with their 9th overall pick, the weight of positional value at DE is much heavier, and the depth available at WR in the upcoming draft is at a historic high. I’m prioritizing DE after seeing the Bears miss on addressing the issue during free agency.

Jack R Salo: The Bears have three current positions where they essentially have a hole in the depth chart starter position. Quarterback jumps out at you, but with the #1 overall pick it will be no surprise what they do there. Defensive End is the next one, with Yannick Ngakoue’s contract up. It’s worth wondering if DeMarcus Walker is the plan moving forward or if they’ll target that in the draft. I would seek out a true starter. Then they’ll need a true Center, and it would be great to get a rookie in there to come up in the league with the likely-to-be rookie quarterback.

Beyond that, I would love upgrades at WR3, RG, and LT. Tyler Scott could have just had rookie yips, but at the very least, they need some competition for his snaps to hopefully light a fire. Nate Davis, when he’s out there, is just too below league-average to really set and forget. Then, if you’re bringing in a rookie quarterback, you better be sure his left side is consistently protected, and Braxton Jones was up-and-down last year and missed 6 games. But maybe a quarterback playing on time will help Braxton.

I think the Bears are set at DT, S, RB, TE, LB, and CB.

Josh Sunderbruch: After quarterback, Chicago needs a 10-year center. Not a guy who can do the job. Yeah, I’m glad they set a floor for the incoming rookie QB’s season with a vet, but the line needs a dude who just anchors the middle of the line and gets the job done. That 73-0 game? Bulldog Turner, a first-round draft pick, was Luckman’s center. I want Poles to go out and find 1.01’s future “Bulldog” and let them just build chemistry for a decade. Kelce is retired; I want Poles to find the next Kelce. Then sure, get a WR3 and a second Edge.

Sam Householder: Quarterback (pretty clear-cut when you trade away your No. 1 QB and hold the first pick in the draft.) Then I go EDGE/DE, IOL/C, DT and WR. The premier positions in this league are a quarterback and a guy who can stop the opposing QB. We all saw what the Texans did last year taking C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson. That’s roster-building. I like the moves that Ryan Poles has made on the interior of the OL, but they need a true center. I don’t know if they’re sold on Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, so I think DT is still a need. Adding one more WR to the stable for depth and competition is important, too.

Ken Mitchell: The biggest need is a young Three-Technique/DT to solidify the middle and get consistent pressure up the middle. Chicago is a Javon Hargrave kind of guy away from having a top-5 defense. Of course, the same could be said about a bookend Edge to pair with Sweat, and then there’s the need for another solid young WR. There are fewer holes to fill than last year, but there are still gaps.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.: After quarterback, which will be addressed minutes after the draft begins, I see Chicago’s top needs as a defensive end, center, and wide receiver. If they go with their top edge on the board at nine overall, then they could find a center on day two, as that’s been a sweet spot for the position in recent years. Ultimately, though, with only four picks in the draft, I want to see the Bears stick to their board and take the best player available.

Taylor Doll had us all send her a video clip on the Bears' top needs, and she put that together here.

