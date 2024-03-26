2024 NFL Draft interview: Virginia Tech WR/RS Cole Beck

In a draft class where the 40-yard dash record got broken, there’s a legitimate argument that Virginia Tech return specialist Cole Beck is the fastest player in the 2024 NFL Draft.

A two-time outdoor track All-American, Beck was a two-sport athlete in college who broke the Virginia Tech program record with a 9.87 100-meter dash, which is also one of the fastest recorded times in college track history. Even with a lack of significant college production, his sheer speed has him firmly on the radar of NFL teams.

Windy City Gridiron spoke with Beck about balancing two sports with the Hokies, his special teams experience and more.

JI: How did you manage to balance being a two-sport athlete in college? It’s not something a ton of people are capable of doing.

CB: Yeah, good question, man. Well, I say the first two years of college took a lot of trial and error of how to [play] both at a high level. They’re very different but obviously very similar in some ways. We’re just learning literally [through] trial and error, man, making mistakes and learning how to balance it. Then, ultimately, learning my body, how it can perform at a high level at both. I learned how to use a slight similarities in both sports to be compatible for both. Then, of course, having great people around me: great teammates, on the track and on the field, and having great coaches, on the track and on the field, as well. Especially my track coach, Tim Vaught, he is and has always been a great mentor, friend, and great coach to me. He always helped me find a way to balance both sports, having the right mindset and always making sure I’m taking care of my body the right way, because they are both very hard on your body. To be good at both, it’s really just learning how to take care of your body better than anyone else. I have no offseason, zero. I’m in football season all the way through, and then I take like three days off, and I go to track season, I take two days off, and I’m back to football. There’s no spring break, no winter break. There’s no summer vacation for me. It’s full blast.

JI: Some people can fall into the trap of using the offseason to just completely disengage.

CB: You gotta be, especially if you want to perform at a high level against these dudes who are doing it constantly. These track athletes, for example...guys who are the Noah Lyleses and the Fred Kerleys and Christian Colemans, the guys who are the top Americans, those guys train track year-round. So they, in a sense, have advantage of me, because they’re always going in that sport and training at a high level. When I go to football — and it’s a way different sport in how you stop, accelerate and decelerate, get tackled, making tackles, etc. — you have to learn how to not lose what you got from track season. When you get back, you’re gonna be a little behind. In a sense, if you prep right and continue to, you won’t fall too behind those guys. There’s no time to waste. I realized at a young age that, if you want to be great, you can’t do what everyone else does, go on vacation and party and think you have time. There’s no such thing as that. You got zero time to waste to be great in this athletic career.

JI: Can you speak to the advantage that your special teams experience gives over other receivers in this class?

CB: I’ve always wanted to play in the NFL. I always had my ambitions to be an NFL football player. A lot of people think I’ve only had goals to be a track runner, which is crazy, just because I became really good at it. But no, I started when I tried to become the best football player possible. Fortunately, I’m blessed that I got to succeed in track like I did. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to be a professional track it either, because I would love to do both. Going onto the special teams side, yeah, absolutely. I’m determined to make an impact. I don’t care where they put me: out blocking, returning and tackling, blocking punts, it doesn’t matter. I just want the opportunity to be able to give my best opportunity for myself and for the team I play for: simple as that. It doesn’t matter if I play receiver, play running back, or heck, I just go out there and catch kick returns. I like whatever it is. I want to perform at the highest level to make me and my team succeed.

I think special teams is a huge thing, especially as rookies. Nobody should ever turn down the role, especially in the NFL to play any position. It’s so competitive, man, you only get 53 dudes, you know? It’s competitive. They want the best, they want the guys who are gonna go out there and compete every single down. I get that, and whatever my role is, I will make the best of it, for sure.

JI: There are rumblings you could break the 40-yard dash record, one that actually just got broken by Xavier Worthy. What was your reaction to that time as one of the fastest players in this class?

CB: Man, I love it. I truly do. Xavier Worthy can run. That’s a fact. Dude can run, dude knows how to run. There’s a difference between a lot of dudes being fast and not just being fast, but knowing how to run really, and he knows. You can see it. I’m happy and excited for him to do that. But I want to get my opportunity now to do it, too. I haven’t ran a 40-yard dash for times in front of a crowd since I was a senior in high school in Virginia when I broke their fastest record there, and I still hold it, I believe. My prediction [for the 40-yard dash], I go through and run fast, give my best effort, and I believe the time will show for ourselves. I think breaking the record is not a far-fetched idea. I think it’s very, very possible. Honestly. I think I can run 4.1s, and if not, I’m gonna run 4.21, just like Xavier Worthy. I mean, we’ll see. We’re gonna see. I’m excited.

JI: How do you like to spend your free time outside of football and track?

CB: Outside of doing stuff for sports, right now I’m actually going to go golf, so that’s one of them. Most football players like to do like golf. I love to hunt; turkey season is about to come up in here about a couple of weeks ago. I like to hunt, I like to golf. I do like to snowboard, but I don’t get to do that often because I’m so busy in-season, so that’s not a thing I get to do regularly, but golf and hunting I get to do quite often. I have a boat, so me and my boys go down the river. We fish during summers and stuff like that. I like to be outdoors. I don’t have to do anything crazy. I like to play video games, too.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

CB: You’re gonna be getting a guy that’s blue-collar, hard-nosed, gonna come and put in his daily deposit every single day to a full capacity. He’s going to be a person who is up-lifting and someone that’s a great teammate, a great person to be around, then someone’s gonna work his ass off to make his team better, who tries do the best he can for his team, try to make it better. I try to do everything I can. I’m not doing this to cash a check or get money; the money is gonna come and go. It just is, straight up. I’m doing this because I’ve always had a dream to plan, so I want to accomplish that goal. I want to be a part of that, and I love being a part of a team sport. Track’s fun without a doubt, but it’s individual. There are team aspects to it, but I love [that] you’re going to war with your brothers. I love that our backs against the wall, like we gotta go. I’m here for the sport, not for anything else, and I’m ready to work, man.

