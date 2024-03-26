The Bear’s Den, March 26, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL - IT’S TOMMY JOHANNSON’S COVERS WEEK!

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears: How trade of QB Justin Fields unfolded - 670 - As Chicago Bears move on from Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says: “There’s a lot of meat left on that bone.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles on Caleb Williams feedback: ‘They don’t like him, they love him’ - The Athletic - Speaking at the NFL owners’ meetings, Poles discussed what he’s hearing about Williams, trading Justin Fields and trading for Keenan Allen.

All roads lead to Caleb Williams, and the Bears should feel good about that - The Athletic - The Bears are digging deep on the first college football superstar of the NIL era, and GM Ryan Poles said “it’s actually pretty helpful.”

Why Bears see Keenan Allen as ‘perfect fit’ for Caleb Williams – NBC Sports Chicago - When Keenan Allen suddenly became available, the Bears pivoted quickly from their initial free agent plan and struck a deal quickly to acquire a receiver that...

Bears 2024 season win total predictions from oddsmakers – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears added Keenan Allen and Kevin Byard, and are expected to add Caleb Williams. How that affects their win total lines

Bears to host Caleb Williams for a visit in early April - 670 - The Bears will host USC quarterback Caleb Williams for a formal visit at Halas Hall in early April, The Athletic reported Monday from the NFL owners meetings.

Poles: Fields trade was ‘one of the harder things’ I’ve done -670 - When the Bears struck their deal with the Steelers to trade quarterback Justin Fields to Pittsburgh on March 16, general manager Ryan Poles drove over to head coach Matt Eberflus’ home so they could both be on the phone to share the news to Fields.

Bears GM Ryan Poles: Trading Justin Fields ‘one of the harder things I’ve had to do’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Poles explained Monday why he traded the quarterback to the Steelers.

Bears continue moving toward drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams - Chicago Sun-Times - The man who said last month he’d prefer to know the identity of his next quarterback “tomorrow” seems like he knows his answer.

Bears GM: New receiver Keenan Allen a perfect fit for rookie QB - Chicago Sun-Times - Poles sent the Chargers a fourth-round pick for Allen earlier this month with the intent of helping his rookie quarterback — likely, USC’s Caleb Williams.

Ryan Poles calls Keenan Allen “an absolute perfect fit” - NBC Sports - The Bears traded for receiver Keenan Allen earlier this month, putting another strong weapon on their offense for presumptive No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams.

POLISH SAUSAGE

