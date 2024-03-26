Bears and Texans chosen for the 2024 Hall of Fame Game

On Tuesday morning, the NFL revealed its choice for the 2024 Hall of Fame Game participants: the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans.

When former Bears Devin Hester, Steve McMichael, and Julius Peppers were selected as members of the Class of ‘24, Chicago’s place in the annual game was a foregone conclusion.

Former Texan wideout Andre Johnson will be the first Houston player who spent the majority of his career with the franchise to be enshrined. The other inductees are Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar, and Patrick Willis.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, August 1, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and the enshrinement ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 3.

The preseason kickoff will no doubt feel like a home game for the Bears, and I’d imagine the whole week will have a certain Navy and Orange tint to it.