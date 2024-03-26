Matt Eberflus on Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen, the hip drop tackle, and more

Yesterday, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles met the media at the annual owner’s meetings in Orlando, Florida, and today, it was head coach Matt Eberflus’ turn. This was his first big interview since the combine, so there was plenty for him to discuss about how his team is shaping up for the 2024 season.

On newly acquired Keenan Allen.

“When you’ve got to have a play, he can make that play,” Eberflus said about his new wide receiver via The Athletic. “He’s been great on third down, great in two-minute, great in critical situations. He’s a disciplined and just a fast route runner and he has the ability to be open and stay open with his body, so he understands how to do that.”

‘Flus said that Allen’s appearance at UCS’s pro day, where the Bears had a huge contingent to watch quarterback Caleb Williams, was meant to be on the down low, but he said he told Allen, “You’re in Bears gear, and you’ve got your Keenan Allen beard sticking out. I said I don’t know if you’re pulling that off right now.”

On free agent running back D’Andre Swift

“We just felt that we wanted a home run hitter there,” Eberflus said via CHGO. “ I think D’Andre brings that, and we wanted a weapon back. A guy that can be a weapon out of the backfield.”

On the center position

The Bears traded for Ryan Bates and acquired Coleman Shelton in free agency, but Eberflus sounds like Bates will get the first crack at the position.

“Very important for a young quarterback to have that center experience,” Eberflus said from Orlando via The Athletic. “To be able to call and make adjustments to the protections, to help and assist that way. We thought it was critical to get that piece, and Ryan (Bates) fits that bill, and we’re excited to have him. He’s been a pro a long time and he’s moved along the line inside there at guard and center, so it’s good to have the position (flexibility) as well.”

On free agent safety Kevin Byard and the secondary

Eberflus said that safety Jaquan Brisker has organized a workout for the secondary in California to get the unit on the same page and start building a relationship with Byard. He calls the 30-year-old Byard smart and experienced while praising his communication skills and ability to take the ball away. “He’s been a ballhawk guy—he’s had 28 interceptions in his career.”

On the league’s banning of the hip drop tackle.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus spoke with reporters for 30 minutes today. Interesting to hear his take on the NFL's ban of the "hip drop tackle." He did a study at the University of Toledo in '95 to improve tackling and keep offensive players from falling forward. His thoughts⤵️ pic.twitter.com/imlPvv8sLR — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) March 26, 2024

On the Justin Fields trade

This was also Eberflus’ first time discussing their trade of Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In Ryan Poles’ media rounds on Monday, he said that he went to Eberflus’ house to call Fields together, but they also called several current Bears to let them know about the trade.

Matt Eberflus said he and Ryan Poles called several "key leaders" to inform them of the Justin Fields trade before/as the news got out on March 16. Being "up front and honest" was well received with players who were appreciative of the communication, per Eberflus. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 26, 2024

On the expected number-one pick in the NFL draft, Caleb Williams

Besides their dinner with Williams and several of his draft-eligible teammates, Eberflus said he also spent over an hour one-on-one with Wiliams the day before his pro day getting to know Williams, calling it “a really good visit.”

As for Williams’ pro day, ‘Flus called it great. “The biggest takeaway is that you can see the arm talent on the film and you can see it there in person. That was the biggest takeaway,” he said via Courtney Cronin. “What I loved to see was the interaction with the other players. You can see that, and we talked to every person that was on that team. At the Senior Bowl we interviewed them and interviewed them at the pro day. We talked to those guys at the dinner and you can certainly see those players love him and respect him and what he’s brought to that program.”

Here are a few Tweets with Eberflus talking about Caleb Williams.

“He’s an outstanding young man, and everything looks great in terms of his personality, his character, his football knowledge ...”#Bears coach Matt Eberflus joined me to talk Caleb Williams (and more) on @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Qw39zaQYqG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2024

Matt Eberflus spent over an hour alone with Caleb Williams last week in Los Angeles learning more about the QB’s journey.



“His mother and father love him very much. Very supportive.” pic.twitter.com/VNBZJWNz9l — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) March 26, 2024

