Bears Mailbag: Drafting a left tackle, early expectations for 2024, and what to do with the No. 9 overall pick

The 2024 NFL new league year is in full swing. It hasn’t been short on surprising moves, and the Chicago Bears have stayed busy, as expected. General manager Ryan Poles has continued to stay calculated in free agency, but some of his additions have signaled that he views this team as ready to contend for a playoff spot. Additions like Keenan Allen and Kevin Byard are dual-purpose acquisitions. On the one hand, they are still good players. The bigger emphasis has been on veteran leadership. Now that the hard part of the rebuild— the foundation— Is in place, the front office can focus on getting good players in the building to help form a winning culture.

With the NFL draft exactly 29 days away, all eyes will be on the Bears and what they choose to do in the first round. While the No. 1 overall pick will hold the most intrigue around the league, Chicago holds the No. 9 pick, too. Many view this as a four-round draft, but the talent at the top of this class is unlike many in recent memory. If Poles chooses to stay at No. 9 and make the selection, it’s hard to imagine him not coming away with a Top 5-level player. Excitement is still in the air, and for good reason. With that in mind, let’s dive into another offseason installment of our Windy City Gridiron Bears Mailbag.

Is there any future that Braxton Jones can play guard if the Bears really like one of the tackles at 9? — Banjo (@BanjoLegs) March 26, 2024

Over the last few weeks, there seems to be increasing talk that the Bears could take an offensive tackle with their second-round pick. While I can see why Chicago would opt to make that upgrade, it still seems a little early in the rebuilding process to replace solid players with high-value resources. We’ll dive more into the specifics of who they could replace Braxton Jones with, but for now, we’ll talk about what they’d do with him if they did indeed draft his replacement.

Jones is a big dude. He has excellent length but he struggles with strength. The Bears could choose to move him inside, but my best guess would be that they either keep him as their primary swing tackle or trade him for a third- or maybe fourth-round pick. The good news is that the Bears have some solid interior depth that holds plenty of versatility. The loser of the center battle with immediately become their swing interior offensive lineman. They also have Matt Pryor and Jake Curhan on the outside, who have some versatility as well. There’s nothing wrong with having plenty of depth, but if you’re taking an OT in the first round with only four picks, Poles will probably need to recoup value by selling high on Jones rather than moving him inside to guard.

Do you think there’s a real shot the Bears draft Olu Fashanu over Odunze or another player at 9 — MasterLegend_23 (@TSOMasterlegend) March 26, 2024

There were many questions about the Bears drafting a tackle at No. 9 overall, so I tried to take the ones that covered the most group. Similar to Jones being replaced at left tackle and moving inside, we start diving into different options on who could be his replacement. From my viewpoint, it appears that Joe Alt is the unquestioned OT1 in this class. I find it very hard to imagine a scenario where he’s sitting there for Chicago by the time nine rolls around. Then you get into the next group of very good tackles. Olu Fashanu, JC Latham, Taliese Fuaga, and Troy Fautanu are four names that stand out in that second tier.

Granted, I’m not as connected as many draft analysts, but from what I’ve been told, the expectation is that Fashanu isn’t expected to be taken in the Top 10. Assuming Chicago takes Caleb Williams with the top pick, there’s an obvious connection between the two. Williams and Fashanu went to the same high school in Washington DC. Unfortunately for Fashanu, he opted to return to school for 2023 and didn’t do himself many favors. He’s an impressive prospect and looks like he was built in a lab. He fits the athletic profile of a Poles offensive lineman but does come with some downfalls, especially as a run blocker. According to many, Fashanu is a left tackle-only prospect. While that might not be an issue for the Bears, versatility has started to become a premium.

I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Fashanu being in consideration for Chicago but I’m not sold he’s going to be the top option on their board at pick No. 9. In a scenario where they trade down a few spots, maybe this scenario becomes more likely. As far as predicting what the team would do between those two players: My guess is that they’d go with Rome Odunze because, by all accounts, he’s a higher-graded player on every board I’ve seen.

I think you'll get a lot of question about #9—who do you like there, who will they take. I'd be happy with one of the top three WR, a LT, or DE (in that order) all Blue Chip. What are your thoughts on the 1.09 pick? If they don't go WR at 9, will there be a WR at 75? Rice? — Richard Thomas (@richardgthomas3) March 26, 2024

You’re right. I’ve received a ton of questions about the No. 9 overall pick and what the Bears will do. Frankly, I’m more than happy to welcome the talk away from anything regarding the heated conversations that have surrounded the team’s quarterback situation and what they’ll do with the top pick. At this point, we can all assume that the Bears are taking a quarterback at No. 1 overall, and it’s highly likely to be Williams. That makes the conversation eight picks later a bit more interesting.

For starters, the gap between their second selection in the first round and their third-round pick at No. 75 is sizeable. Fans are no stranger to these types of gaps in a Bears draft class. The good news is that we aren’t accustomed to them holding a pair of Top 10 picks in the same draft class, either. That should help pass the time if they do indeed have a 66-pick gap in between selections.

I talked about this on the Bear Report podcast yesterday with my co-host Zack Pearson but I’ve waffled back and forth on my thinking when it comes to that second pick. Sure, they only hold four picks in the draft, and the break between Day 1 and Day 2 will be long, but the top of this draft class is stacked. Let me first start by saying that I’m not a draft expert. If you’re looking for top-notch draft analysis from our staff here at Windy City Gridiron, I would highly recommend both EJ Snyder and Jacob Infante. Both are fantastic resources that work year-round on their draft analysis. With that in mind, I’m starting to lean in the camp of staying at No. 9 and taking the best talent available.

Why? For me, the answer is simple. Each draft pick is a lottery ticket. Usually, teams want as many lottery tickets as they can get. In normal circumstances, I 100% agree, but the Bears aren’t in a typical spot. The “hit rate” of Top 10 picks is considerably higher than any other point in the draft. So, while it might seem “safer” in theory to trade down to the middle part of Round 1 and pick up an additional second or third-round pick, you’re lessening the chances of hitting on that first-round pick. Even if a team “hits” on both picks, how good are they going to be in comparison to the talent they pass over at No. 9? I’d rather have one blue-chip player than a pair of above-average players. This regime has spent the last three offseasons rebuilding this roster. They’ve done a solid job along the way, but how many blue-chip talents does this current roster hold? 1? 2? 3? I guess it all depends on how you view Jaylon Johnson, Montez Sweat, DJ Moore, and Keenan Allen. If I’m being generous, I’d say they have two blue chips and a big collection of red chips. Most Super Bowl contenders have five to seven blue-chip players. You’re already taking a big swing on a quarterback, you might as well go for the quality-over-quantity approach with the next pick, too.

Here’s my best guess for how the draft board falls on April 25th:

Picks 1-3: 3 Quarterbacks

Picks 4-6: 1 Quarterback, 2 Wide Receivers

Picks 7-8: Offensive Lineman and Defensive End

Each of you is free to fill in the names that you expect to be taken, but by my count, there’s going to be one of Malik Nabers or Odunze sitting there at No. 9. Even if all three receivers go, as long as four quarterbacks are taken (which seems like a high probability), Chicago will still be looking at OT1 or the best defensive player on the board. Regardless of how anyone cuts it, there’s going to be a top-end receiver, OT1, or every single defensive player in the class on the board with the Bears’ second pick. I’ll take a potential Top 5 talent in the draft over a pool of second-tier players and a higher-value lottery ticket in the second or third round.

One way or another, Chicago must come away with another receiver and a defensive lineman. If one of Nabers or Odunze is the pick at No. 9, take a defensive lineman at No. 75. If both receivers are gone, I’d go with a defensive lineman at No. 9. Ideally, they come out of the draft with a No. 1 or No. 2 quality receiver and a defensive end that can provide upside in a pass rushing rotation with Demarcus Walker.

Would there be a world where the s consider trading down from #9 to mid first round and pick up JPJ?



Just rewatched the wk 17 game vs the Pack and noticed how the interior got eaten alive during that game. — Gonzo0906 (@gon51329) March 26, 2024

thoughts on a trade back from #9 to the early teens (presuming a dance partner) and targeting Byron Murphy? — Michael A. Roland (@mroland14) March 26, 2024

Grouping up these next two questions felt like the way to go because they are similar questions with different positions in mind. My take on trading down: The only way I’d do it (if I were Poles) is if Dallas Turner, Odunze, and Alt are off the board when it comes time for them to make their second selection at No. 9. Obviously, everyone is going to have their evaluations of this class, but that’s about the point in this class where I feel like the talent falls off into the second-tier. This specific scenario would call for only three quarterbacks going within the first eight picks, though.

So, if we’re making that assumption, Chicago would be a prime trade-out destination at the end of the Top 10. In that scenario, we’d then need to look at the quarterback-needy teams that are behind the Bears. The Minnesota Vikings (Picks 11 and 23), Denver Broncos (Pick 12), and the Las Vegas Raiders (Pick 13) stand out as the three most obvious teams looking for a young quarterback. If you’re looking to expand the parameters, the New Orleans Saints (Pick 14) and Seattle Seahawks (Pick 16) could also fall into that category.

For the sake of keeping things “realistic,” we’ll zero in on the top three teams. Maybe I’m wrong, but I cannot see a scenario where Poles decides to help out a divisional foe. So, for me, Minnesota would be ruled out. The Broncos and Raiders both make a lot of sense, but what type of compensation would the Bears be looking at?

Depending on which trade value chart you’re looking at, the values slightly vary between the two picks. Trading down three slots with Denver would be worth a pick difference of 150 (Jimmy Johnson) or 40 (Rich Hill). That equates to No. 88 and No. 95, respectively. It should also be noted that Denver is without a 2024 second-round pick. With that in mind, maybe they are more inclined to pay the “quarterback tax” with a 2025 second-round pick.

Las Vegas might be the most logical suitor and the most motivated team to get a deal done. The value in a trade down only slightly jumps up with the Johnson chart at 300 points (No. 78) or the Hill chart value of 51 points (No. 84). In this scenario, the Raiders holding pick No. 77, which is 5 points higher than a non-quarterback taxed pick on the Jimmy Johnson chart.

To me, the Vegas trade makes a little more sense, and it’s only four slots down for picking No. 9. Assuming none of the top talents are there, Chicago gains an extra pick for this draft class and will have their pick of a similar group of players. Some of those players could include Jared Verse, Laiatu Latu, Olu Fashanu, JC Latham, Taliese Fuaga, Troy Fautanu, Brock Bowers, Byron Murphy II, and maybe even Jackson Powers-Johnson.

I agree with the premise of adding to the trenches. JPJ would be nice, but I’m having a hard time justifying taking a center in the top half of Round 1. Murphy II does strike me as someone who could have that Darnell Wright-type rise, even if I don’t think he’s quite worth a Top 15 pick. Long story short, the Bears would have a litany of options in a small trade-down scenario. It would open up a few more avenues for them but the quality of players in which they could get would be a little less sure on the blue-chip scale.

Besides making head scratching awful picks, how else might the Bears screw up this year’s draft?#Bears — Ed Helinski (@MrEd315) March 26, 2024

I’m not sure there are many ways the Bears can screw up this draft, at least on the surface. One thing is for sure. There’s no way that this can be a successful draft class if Poles doesn’t hit on the No. 1 overall pick. Presumably, that’s Williams, right?

If they hit on the quarterback, I’m not sure many fans will care how many other picks they miss in this draft class. Especially if Poles maintains only having his four current selections. Again, I’m in the mindset of taking a pair of elite talents in the first round. If the board doesn’t fall their way, it’s justifiable to trade out of No. 9, but that doesn’t feel very likely to me as of the end of March. A lot can change but it feels like they’ve got high odds of having one of Alt, Turner, Nabers, or Odunze available to them in their current slot.

So, in a short answer, I’d say hit on the quarterback, stay at No. 9 (barring disaster), and let the rest of the draft fall how it may. As long as that happens, I’m not sure how any fans can come out of April not feeling good about Poles’ approach to the draft.

What is your realistic win total prediction for the bears? Why do you think they kept eberlfus — Adrian (@Adrian540092013) March 26, 2024

There’s still a good portion of the offseason remaining for all teams around the NFL but I feel relatively comfortable in saying that there should be playoff expectations for the Bears in 2024. I’ve seen arguments made that expecting a winning season in Williams’ rookie year would be asking too much and setting him up to fail. I disagree with that assessment. The Bears aren’t just an ordinary team that is holding the No. 1 overall pick. They were (7-10) and could’ve easily been (10-7) without a trio of historically blown fourth-quarter leads.

This is Year 3 of an extensive rebuild, and for two of the offseasons, Poles has held plenty of resources. This is a team that might not be built to win a Super Bowl in 2024 but I don’t see a reason why they can’t follow a similar trajectory as the 2023 Houston Texans. Teams can go from worst to first in a hurry. Frankly, I wouldn’t even expect them to win the division this season. 7 of the 16 teams in each conference make the playoffs. It’s not hard to fathom a situation where the Bears are one of those seven teams in the playoffs.

For now, I’m going to project them at (9-8) and sneak into the 7th seed as a Wild Card. That’s assuming they have a relatively conservative draft, outside of their first two selections. If Poles take another big swing— Either in the draft, free agency, or the trade market— That win projection will likely go up.

As far as Matt Eberflus’ job status goes, Poles made it very clear he believes they are on the right track, and Eberflus is a big reason for that. He loves his leadership skills and hung onto the fact that they finished strong. I’m not saying I agree, but the actions of this front office since re-tooling the offensive coaching staff have shown me that they are willing to give more support and step in when needed. The defense should be good. The offense should be drastically improved. How Eberflus handles in-game situations will be a big key to success for this season.