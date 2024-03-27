The Bear’s Den, March 27, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Keenan Allen’s Caleb Williams gesture speaks volumes about Bears’ future – NBC Sports Chicago - With one small, unprompted gesture, wide receiver Keenan Allen said a lot about the excitement surrounding Caleb Williams and the moment that’s arriving for the...

Bears stadium: Roger Goodell shares NFL’s stance on situation – NBC Sports Chicago - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shares his thoughts on the Bears stadium

Bear With Us: Vegas Win Totals, Poles Owners Meeting Presser, & Caleb Williams Expectations - Da Bears Blog - It’s been a busy week for me in real life, so thanks for putting up with two audio posts back to back. Hoping to dig into some film by the end of the week.

Bernstein still has doubts on Bears’ focus in stadium saga - 670 - As team president Kevin Warren and the Bears continue to reiterate that building a new stadium along the lakefront in the city is their focus, Score midday host Dan Bernstein still isn’t buying it.

Kevin Warren: Bears planning for Chicago lakefront stadium - 670 - The Bears are moving forward with full intentions to build a state-of-the-art stadium along Chicago’s lakefront on the campus just south of Soldier Field, president Kevin Warren told reporters at the NFL owners meetings Tuesday.

Bears to play Texans in Hall of Fame Game - 670 - The Chicago Bears will kick off the preseason on Aug. 1 by playing the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. By playing in the Hall of Fame Game, the Bears will also start training camp one week earlier than usual.

Voters should have input on taxpayer subsidies for Bears, Sox stadiums, former Gov. Quinn says - Chicago Sun-Times - Quinn said he will try to get an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters: "Shall the people of Chicago provide any taxpayer subsidies to the Chicago Bears or Chicago White Sox ... to build a new stadium or real estate development."

Bears hoping to stay off 'Hard Knocks' - Chicago Sun-Times

- Chairman George McCaskey has long opposed the Bears being on the show. This year, the NFL can compel the team to participate.

Bears GM Ryan Poles responds to Robert Griffin III's Caleb Williams take - Chicago Sun-Times - Former Washington quarterback Griffin said in an online video last week that Williams "should pull an Eli Manning."

Bears coach Matt Eberflus praises USC's Caleb Williams after extensive meetings last week - Chicago Sun-Times - Before the Bears started quizzing Williams about his USC offense — and teaching him about their own — Eberflus wanted to know more about the quarterback. For 80 minutes or so, he sat alone with Williams inside the USC football offices.

Chicago Bears: Lakefront the 'ideal location' for a new stadium - Chicago Tribune - While formulating their plan for a lakefront Chicago stadium, Bears tout improved public amenities, infrastructure upgrades and economic impact that would come with new construction.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift - The Athletic - At the league meetings, we heard from Eberflus about Williams' pro day and the additions to the offense.

Dan Campbell: The unknowns of the kickoff rule have people spooked, that excites me - NBC Sports - Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his special teams coordinator are already putting their heads together to look for edges with the NFL’s new kickoff rule.

Jim Harbaugh has been living in an RV - NBC Sports - Over the past two weeks, accounts have emerged of Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh doing distinctly Jim Harbaugh things.

Tre’Davious White signs one-year deal with the Rams - NBC Sports - Former Bills first-rounder is back, after being released by Buffalo.

Steelers reportedly will sign Cordarrelle Patterson - NBC Sports - The Steelers continue to show Jerry Jones what “all-in” means.

Wiltfong: Matt Eberflus on Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen, the hip drop tackle, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Matt Eberlfus took his turn with the media this morning.

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft interview series: Virginia Tech WR/RS Cole Beck - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst speaks with one of the fastest players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ranking the Chicago Bears' needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - We’re kicking off a series of WCG roundtable topics about the NFL Draft.

NFL’s new kickoff rule completely change start of possessions - SBNation.com - The XFL-style kickoff is in. Here’s how it works.

