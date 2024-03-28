Making Monsters: Talking free agency, salary cap, and the NFL Draft with Brad Speilberger

The Chicago Bears are done making significant free agent moves, so this is a perfect time to assess where the roster is at prior to the 2024 NFL Draft.

On her latest Making Monsters, Taylor Doll is joined by Brad Speilberger from Pro Football Focus to talk about Chicago’s free agency, the NFL Draft, and where their salary cap currently stands.

Besides being one of the more knowledgeable capologists around, Brad also has his finger on the pulse of the entire league. It’s always great catching up with him, so you don’t want to miss this one.

Check out Taylor’s latest Making Monsters podcast right here:

And the video version is here:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more, so be sure you subscribe wherever you get your audio!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all the WCG content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!