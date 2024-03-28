The Bear’s Den, March 28, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears coach Matt Eberflus still under pressure - Chicago Sun-Times - Eberflus looks like a new man.

Who are the best available NFL free agents? Justin Simmons, Kyle Dugger lead list - The Athletic - Who are the top NFL players on the market for your team to sign? We’re tracking all of them right here, updating with every new deal.

Bears rumors: Team hints at Caleb Williams, will not meet Jayden Daniels – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears decision not to meet with Jayden Daniels points to them picking Caleb Williams

Why Bears No. 9 pick in 2024 draft is true inflection point – NBC Sports Chicago - Caleb Williams is all but assured to be the next Bears quarterback. Many options remain for their next first-round pick, though.

Caleb Williams, Bears on unstoppable collision course at 2024 NFL Draft – NBC Sports Chicago - Even as they try to preach process and due diligence, the Bears did everything but announce that Caleb Williams will be the No. 1 pick both publicly and...

Brad Biggs on Bears: ‘There’s credible reason for optimism’ - 670 - Tribune reporter Brad Biggs will save his predictions for the 2024 Bears until closer to kickoff of the new season, but he’s bullish on the state of the organization as Chicago prepares to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick.

Panthers land Jadeveon Clowney on two-year deal - NBC Sports - No. 1 pick in 2014 draft joins his sixth NFL team.

Clark Hunt says he never promised Chiefs players a new locker room - NBC Sports - The Chiefs have won consecutive Super Bowls and three since Patrick Mahomes arrived.

Saints will improve cafeteria, but they claim it has nothing to do with NFLPA grades - NBC Sports - Good news: The Saints' grade from the NFL Players Association for its cafeteria improved in 2024.

Talks on new lease begin for Bengals, Hamilton County - NBC Sports - The stadium where the Bengals play opened in 2000.

If NFL keeps new kickoff approach, it will need lower levels of the sport to embrace it, too - NBC Sports - The NFL has dramatically changed the kickoff, at least for one year.

Omar Khan didn't anticipate being able to acquire both Russell Wilson, Justin Fields - NBC Sports - The Steelers have made wholesale changes to their quarterbacks' room by signing Russell Wilson and trading for Justin Fields.

Dave Canales: Bryce Young glad he went through challenges of last season - NBC Sports - Since the Panthers hired Dave Canales as their head coach earlier this year, he has stressed taking the pressure off of quarterback Bryce Young after a rough rookie season by building the team around him but there's only so much that can be taken off of the back of the leader of an offense.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: The Bears need some new history - Windy City Gridiron - Kevin Warren plans to give draft prospects a Bears history lesson, so maybe he should leave out the last few decades.

Gabriel: Breaking Down North Carolina’s Devontez Walker and Rice’s Luke McCaffrey - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel is looking at a couple of receivers that could be had later down the draft board.

Leming's Bears Mailbag: Drafting an LT, early predictions, what to do at 9, and more - Windy City Gridiron - The 2024 NFL offseason is off to a roaring start, while all eyes remain on the Chicago Bears and how they plan to use the No. 1 overall pick. With an ascending roster and a pair of Top 10 picks, we’ll dive into all of your questions and more in this week’s Bears Mailbag!

