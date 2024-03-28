Must see thoughts on Caleb Williams

While Good Morning Football is a popular show on the NFL Network, and host Kyle Brandt is closing in on half a million followers, I wanted to share this here at Windy City Gridiron to reach any Chicago Bears fans who may have missed it.

Thoughts on Caleb Williams… pic.twitter.com/mOXFN5qek1 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 28, 2024

Caleb Williams is going to be a Bear.

There are reasons some fans give as to why this notion irks them, but only a minuscule amount are related to anything he does on the football field, and most have already been debunked as a pile of bullcrap.

He’s not a perfect quarterback.

He’s not a once-in-a-generation prospect.

But he does some amazing things between the lines, both in and out of structure, and he’s been preparing for the job of an NFL franchise quarterback for years.

Caleb Williams is as ready as any prospect has ever been, and he’s going to be a Bear.