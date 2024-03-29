The Bear’s Den, March 29, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Despite $1B cost, Mayor Brandon Johnson open to helping develop area around proposed Bears stadium on lake - Chicago Sun-Times - Mayor Brandon Johnson did not commit to spending a specific amount of public money to lakefront infrastructure improvements, but vowed that whatever public money is invested, it must be committed to creating more housing and jobs and “a sustainable, clean economy.”

What to do with 9th pick? Bears to eye receivers, pass rushers and left tackles - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have spent months studying the draft. They’ll spend the next one plotting what could happen.

Bears stadium proposal has us asking: Who’s in charge of Chicago’s lakefront? - Chicago Sun-Times - That the Bears can just diesel their way in, Bronko Nagurski-style, and attempt to set a sweeping agenda for the future of one of the world’s most iconic water frontages is more than a bit troubling.

Why the Chicago Bears have reason to believe this reboot at quarterback will be different - The Athletic - The Bears are in a different place with GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus. George McCaskey should feel it.

Caleb Williams’ arrival ups stakes for Matt Eberflus, Bears in 2024 – NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles kept Matt Eberflus around because he believes in his head coach. But Caleb Williams’ arrival means Eberflus will face massive pressure on two fronts...

Michael Penix shows his athleticism during Washington’s Pro Day - NBC Sports - Michael Penix showed his athleticism during Washington’s Pro Day on Thursday.

Sam Howell: I’m confident I can play smarter football if I get an opportunity - NBC Sports - Sam Howell started all 17 games at quarterback for the Commanders last season, but he’s not in line for the same role in 2024.

Did LSU coach Brian Kelly reveal Washington's plan to take QB Jayden Daniels? - NBC Sports - In a story connecting Washington and LSU in a way that doesn't entail Kim Mulkey, Tigers football coach Brian Kelly might have inadvertently disclosed the plans of the team holding the second overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Wiltfong's Mocking the Mocks: What the experts think the Bears will do - Windy City Gridiron - We check on a few popular mocks to see what they have the Bears doing.

Wiltfong: Must see thoughts on Caleb Williams - Windy City Gridiron - While Good Morning Football is a popular show on the NFL Network, and host Kyle Brandt is closing in on half a million followers, I wanted to share this here at Windy City Gridiron to reach any...

Brad Speilberger talks Bears free agency, salary cap, & the NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll talks with Brad Speilberger from Pro Football Focus about the Bears' offseason thus far, plus a look ahead to the draft and some future contracts.

