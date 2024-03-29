Projecting Caleb Williams Rookie Stats

Some of you might be looking at this title and rolling your eyes.

“They haven’t even drafted him yet!”

Inconsequential.

Caleb Williams will be the Chicago Bears quarterback, so let’s start talking about it, shall we?

I think it’s always fun to project statistics. So let’s try it with Caleb Williams, but let’s not just throw numbers against the wall; let’s look at it with some perspective.

First of all, Let’s go back to the last five years and let’s look at what QBs selected in the top 10 have done as rookies. There have been 11 selected in the top ten in the last 5 years. Those QBs are Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, and Daniel Jones. Due to a lack of playing time, we are going to eliminate Richardson and Lance because they simply didn’t have enough of a sample size. But that leaves us nine QBs remaining.

Now we are going to project that Williams plays 17 games, so we are going to want to look at what type of numbers these quarterbacks managed per game.

If you average all nine of those rookie seasons and project them out over 17 games, this is what you’ll find out the top ten picks averaged as rookies:

62.3% completion, 3944 yards, 22 TDs, 12 INTs, 6.6 yards per attempt, an 85.6 passer rating and sacked 48 times

Those numbers are impressive.

Let’s start with those numbers as a template and adjust for Williams for his style, prospect level, and situation.

Williams is coming in with more receiving talent to throw to than every quarterback listed in this group, but Waldron is probably going to want to run a little more often so it’s safe to say that Williams’ attempts per game will be a little lower.

I don’t think Williams’ completion percentage will drop as much as the average, but let’s keep him in the ballpark there and give him 63%. These rookies averaged 35 attempts per game, but I think Williams will be a little less due to Waldron so let’s drop that to 32.

I think due to his playing style and the talent around him, Williams will have a better touchdown percentage, but a higher interception percentage as well. I think it’s also safe to say that Caleb’s sack percentage will also be a little higher than average here when taking his playing style into account.

Yards per attempt is key here, and with the rookies averaging 6.6, which is subpar, I think it’s safe to say that Williams can be above that. It’s hard-pressed to find many of these QBs above 7.0. Herbert was, as was Stroud (8.2!). But with the situation, it’s not impossible for Williams to hit that mark as a rookie, but let’s say he finishes just short at 6.9.

Finally, with the talent he has around him, I think it’s fair to increase his touchdown percentage by 10%. So what would that do for his rookie numbers if Williams starts 17 games as a rookie? You’ll like what you see.

343-544, 63.1%, 3,754 yards, 24 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 6.9 Y/A, 87.4 passer rating, 51 sacks, 8.6% sacked per dropback

If Williams suffers an injury and misses time that will impact these numbers, and he could struggle like Bryce Young or Zach Wilson did, but he certainly has the talent to put together a rookie season like Justin Herbert or CJ Stroud did.

Regardless, if Caleb Williams can put together a rookie season like this, it would be the third-most yards in franchise history and fifth-most touchdowns. It would certainly put the rookie on the right track to have a very successful career in Chicago.

Sound off in the comments, Bears fans! Do you think this is a fair projection for the presumed number-one pick in the draft?