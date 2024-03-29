NFL announces Chicago Bears offseason workout program schedule

Earlier today, the NFL announced the offseason workout program schedule for all 32 teams, and here’s what they have for the Chicago Bears.

First Day:

April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts:

May 20-21

May 23

May 28-29

May 31

Mandatory Minicamp:

June 4-6

The league’s offseason workout program consists of three phases.

Phase one will be the first two weeks and is limited to strength and conditioning activities, with only strength and conditioning coaches allowed on the field.

Phase two includes the phase one guidelines, plus all coaches are allowed on the field to coach through individual drills and “perfect play” drills.

Phase three is the next four weeks, and teams can begin incorporating 7 on 7, 9 on 7, and 11 on 11 drills.

For more specifics on the offseason rules, you can check out this link to the NFLPA.

At some point after the NFL draft, the Bears will hold a rookie minicamp for their drafted players, UDFAs, selected rostered players, and some tryout participants.

Also, with the Bears selected for the Hall of Fame game, expect them to kickoff training camp a week earlier than usual.