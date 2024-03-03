Biggest winners from 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and it was an exciting four days of action.

Records were broken, household names were made, and several prospects made themselves money by how they performed down in Indianapolis. Now that the workouts have concluded, it’s time to look at who performed the best.

I decided to go day-by-day and break down some of the biggest winners from the 2024 NFL Combine, dividing them up into each positional group by day. Here are the prospects I’ve decided to go with this year.

Day 1

Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson

Orhorhoro’s athleticism stands out on tape, and it certainly did at the Combine. His 1.67 10-yard split was the second-fastest among defensive tackles, he ran an incredible 4.89 40-yard dash at 294 pounds, and he was top-5 in both the vertical and broad jump.

Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State

Fiske continued a stellar pre-draft process with a dominant Combine. His 9.88 RAS led all defensive tackles, leading with a 4.78 40-yard dash at 292 pounds, he placed third with a 1.68 10-yard split, he led in both vertical and broad jumps for his position, and he looked explosive and coordinated in positional drills.

Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas

An explosive nose tackle on tape, Murphy had a tremendous Combine to stake his claim for that DL1 role. He ran a 4.87 40-yard dash with a 1.69 10-yard split, and he fared very well in his workouts.

Those bags offended Byron Murphy earlier pic.twitter.com/FwxTllTvHG — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) February 29, 2024

Myles Cole, EDGE, Texas Tech

Cole solidified himself as one of the physical specimens of the class, running a 4.67 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6 and 278 pounds. He also measured as having the longest wingspan of any edge rusher in the class, and though he’s raw, his size, length and speed will entice teams as an developmental edge defender.

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

It’s no surprise that Robinson led all edge rushers in his 10-yard split (1.54 in a tie) and placed second in the 40-yard dash (4.48) given his speed on film, as well as tying with Houston Christian’s Jalyx Hunt in his broad jump. Still, seeing him put up those numbers was plenty encouraging.

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Turner had a breathtaking 40.5” vertical jump at 247 pounds, and he tied Robinson with the fastest edge rusher 10-yard split while finishing with an absurd 4.46 40-yard dash. Athleticism is his calling card, and putting up such strong numbers will further help his draft stock.

Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

Armed with the top RAS grade in the linebacker class at 9.81, Wilson further proved he’s a physical specimen with a 4.43 40-yard dash and a 1.54 10-yard split at 6-foot-4 and 233 pounds. His injury history is worrisome, but there’s a legitimate argument that his tape is the best of any off-ball linebacker in the 2024 draft.

Jordan Magee, LB, Temple

Magee earned a Senior Bowl invitation but had to miss it due to injury, so he’s fallen under the radar a bit. That should change now, after having run a 4.55 40-yard dash at the Combine. He’s not the biggest linebacker but is one with plenty of athleticism and range as a tackler.

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Cooper is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker with 34-inch arms and a red-hot motor who ran a 4.51 on Thursday. It’s not the strongest off-ball defender class this year, but he figures to be the first one to come off the board.

Day 2

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Wiggins has some of the best tape of any cornerback in this class, and he led all players at his position with a blazing 4.28 40-yard dash. He weighed in a little light at 173 pounds for his 6-foot-1 frame, but his speed more than made up for that.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

After a dominant Senior Bowl and a stellar last two seasons at Toledo, Mitchell further built up his case as a first-round pick by running a 4.33 40-yard dash at just under 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, while also leading corners with 20 bench-press reps. With elite testing to go along with his great film, production and Senior Bowl outing, he seems like a Round 1 lock.

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Sainristil placed second among all Combine participants with a 4.01 shuttle time, he was a top performer with a 40-inch vertical, and he ran a respectable 4.47 40-yard dash. He’s also, by all accounts, a high-character guy, which should help his draft stock, as well.

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Melton ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, tied for third among cornerbacks with a 40.5” vertical and led his position with a 11’4” broad jump. He’s fallen under the radar compared to other top cornerback prospects, but he proved he belongs in Day 2 consideration in this year’s draft.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech

Taylor-Demerson won’t wow you with his size or physicality, but his range and athleticism stand out when you turn on his film. He led all safeties with a 4.41 40-yard dash, which is 91st percentile for his position, and he looked fluid and explosive in positional drills. Not too bad!

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson back pedal and 45 degree catch. Great catch pic.twitter.com/54o75LHIh0 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 1, 2024

Tyler Owens, S, Texas Tech

Owens didn’t run the 40 like his Texas Tech counterpart due to injury, but he made a big impact in his own way. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder had the second-best broad jump in Combine history at 12’2”, beating out the second-place safety by over a foot. He also led all safeties with a 41” vertical.

Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn

Simpson was that aforementioned safety to place second in the broad jump, but it’s his speed that really stood out. The cornerback-safety hybrid tied for the safety lead with a 1.51 10-yard split and showed out with a 4.45 40-yard dash that placed third at his position.

Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

Johnson dominated the Combine, placing either first or second at his position in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and 20-yard shuttle. He did all that while being the third-heaviest and second-tallest of 16 tight ends at the Combine. He’s a freak.

Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois

Other than going viral for being a part of the Birds Aren’t Real movement, Reiman made a name for himself at the Combine. He killed it in blocking drills, and he ran a very good 4.64 40-yard dash at a whopping 271 pounds. He was also the only tight end to bench press, dominating with 28 reps.

Devin Culp, TE, Washington

Weighing at just 231 pounds, Culp needed a strong testing day to make up for being the lightest tight end at the Combine. He did exactly that, finishing with the 7th-best 40-yard dash time ever recorded by a tight end with an insane 4.47 time.

Day 3

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

I mean, Worthy broke the 40-yard dash record with a 4.21 time. It’s pretty obvious that he’s a winner from the Combine this year.

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Odunze measured well at 212 pounds and just under 6-foot-3, and all of his testing ranged from great to very good. He ran a 4.45 40-yard dash, which is a great time for his size, and his vertical and 20-yard shuttle times were both elite.

Rome Odunze is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.91 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 29 out of 3090 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/Tms6ogR4Fe pic.twitter.com/UmA9MbkYix — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

It also helps that he dominated on-field drills, which is no surprise when you watch how coordinated of a mover he was at Washington.

Coordination. Speed. Steady hands. Stayed in a straight line the whole time.



Effortlessly great gauntlet drill by Rome Odunze. You see that body control in spades on tape. https://t.co/RYhFlVLlrG — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 2, 2024

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Lost in all the hoopla of his teammate’s 40 time was the fact that Mitchell ran a 4.34 at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, a whole 3 inches taller and 40 pounds heavier than Worthy. He led all receivers with a 9.98 RAS grade. Throw in the fact that he dropped just one pass on 90 targets this past year, and it seems very likely he’s a first-round pick.

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Thomas was another absurd size-speed freak of nature who performed on Saturday, running a 4.34 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds. Coming off a season where he scored 17 touchdowns for LSU, he has all the momentum in the world right now. He and Mitchell seem to be in a tight race for that WR4 spot.

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

On tape, Pearsall is a tough, big-bodied and shifty route runner with good big slot value and a high football IQ. He showed at the Combine that he also has more than enough athleticism, running a 4.41 40-yard dash with a 42” vertical that was the third-best at his position. People will likely go back to the tape with him and see that he’s arguably a top-50 talent in this class.

Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville

Anyone who watched Guerendo in college knew his combination of size and straight-line speed made him a force to be reckoned with. Still, seeing him run a 4.33 40-yard dash at 6 feet tall and 221 pounds should strike fear into opposing NFL defenders.

Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

In a draft class without a runaway consensus RB1, Benson made a strong case to be just that. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash that placed third among running backs, all while weighing in at 216 pounds that made him one of the bigger backs at this year’s Combine.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Penix didn’t test athletically at the Combine, but he measured in with massive 10-inch hands and a positional best 81-inch wingspan. His throwing drills were arguably the best of any quarterback who participated, as he displayed good throwing velocity and impressive touch at all levels of the field.

Michael Penix Jr. was awesome today. His entire workout pretty much looked like this. Consistently accurate with zip on every pass. It all comes so easy for him. Easily the most impressive thrower of the day.pic.twitter.com/j1OTZz8BlO — Christian Zwick (@Zwick_Christian) March 3, 2024

Day 4

Tanor Bortolini, C, Wisconsin

Bortolini tied for the second-fastest 10-yard split among offensive linemen at 1.69, and he also tied for the second-fastest 40 time at 4.94 seconds. He also led all blockers in both the 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill. His agility and body control stood out at drills, too — as far as centers go, he was the best performer of the bunch on Sunday.

Tanor Bortolini wave drill. No wasted movement pic.twitter.com/n6A82T3RuV — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 3, 2024

Tylan Grable, OT, UCF

I was impressed with Grable’s coordination on tape, but his athleticism wowed me at the Combine on Sunday. His broad jump tied for the lead among OL, his vertical placed second, his 10-yard split tied Bortolini for second, and his 4.95 40-yard dash placed fourth. He projected as a late Day 3 pick or an undrafted free agent for me prior to the Combine, but his stock will be on the rise a bit.

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Save for his vertical, Mims dominated the Combine. The 6-foot-7, 340-pounder put together elite numbers in the broad jump and the 40-yard dash. For a tackle with just 8 career starts at Georgia, putting up absurd athletic testing numbers will do wonders for his evaluation around the league.

Amarius Mims is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.53 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 62 out of 1306 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/dfLN9i8JN1 pic.twitter.com/qsIJ7SrlTv — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Alt’s positional drills were tremendous and fluid, and his 1.73 10-yard split and 5.05 40 were among the best performances among offensive linemen this year. For a blocker just under 6-foot-9 and 321 pounds, that’s incredible.

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Fuaga’s testing was very good, placing him with a 9.72 RAS grade. However, I was more impressed with his mobility in on-field workouts, especially for a 324-pounder. He looked the part of a potential top-10 pick in this year’s class.

Frank Crum, OT, Wyoming

Other than his tremendous hair, Crum was a standout at the Combine. He led all offensive linemen in RAS, and at 6-foot-8 and 313 pounds, he was a top-4 performer in 40-yard dash, 10-yard split and the three-cone drill.

