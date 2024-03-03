Bears assistant coach Ryan Griffin is still playing pro ball

A couple of weeks ago, the Chicago Bears announced that they hired former NFL quarterback Ryan Griffin as an offensive assistant to work with the quarterbacks and wide receivers. He last played in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, and late in 2023, he signed to play pro ball with the Skorpions Varese of the Italian Football League.

I assumed he’d turn that gig down to get started at Halas Hall, but the Bears are letting him stay in Italy for now.

His Skorpions won their debut game 7 to 0 against Guelfi Firenze, thanks to this third quarter touchdown pass.

The Italian Football League’s regular season runs through May, so he may not be able to stick around for their entire slate, but this has to be a neat experience for Griffin. Also, kudos to the Bears for letting him stay in Varese to take it all in.