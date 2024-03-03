Report: Four teams ‘on the radar’ for a Justin Fields trade

The 2024 NFL Combine has nearly concluded, which means all the national insiders will start unloading their notebooks. We're sure to get plenty on Monday, but earlier today ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano dropped an insider article titled NFL combine buzz: Latest intel on free agency, draft, trades.

I get it; for many Chicago Bears fans, this is an exhausting part of the offseason, so if this type of thing isn't for you, then move along. Here's a little something about a Bears assistant coach and the Skorpions Varese that you might enjoy, or perhaps a position-by-position breakdown of Chicago’s entire roster along with some draft and free agent options is your thing.

But for the rest of you, those who can't get enough of the offseason rumors and reports surrounding Chicago's quarterback, here's the latest from Fowler.

He's reporting that the sources he spoke with tell him that a day two draft pick could be in play if they trade Justin Fields and that the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings are all "on the radar."

There's been plenty of Fields to Atlanta buzz over the weekend, but Graziano said multiple sources tell him that the Falcons' top choice at quarterback is Vikings free agent Kirk Cousins.

Baker Mayfield is another option in Atlanta if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't re-sign him.

The ESPN article also says the Vikes would like Cousins back but that they believe he’ll test the market.

Fowler wrote that the Bears haven't tipped their hand regarding their QB plans, but if they were to trade Fields, they hope to have it done by the start of free agency on March 11.

Plenty of other insiders believe the Bears are leaning towards staying at one in the draft and trading Fields, but with the market still developing, things could be on hold until the other QB dominos fall in free agency.