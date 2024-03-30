Breaking Down Virginia’s Malik Washington and Alabama’s Jermaine Burton

If the Chicago Bears decide to take a pass rusher at number nine in the first round of next month's NFL Draft, they will more than likely have a need at wide receiver when they get to their next pick in the third round. The only way that changes is if they sign a veteran wide receiver between now and the Draft.

On Wednesday, I wrote up my thoughts on Devontez Walker from North Carolina and Luke McCaffrey from Rice; before I am done with this exercise, I will probably write up another four or five after today, as there is no way of telling who will be there and how the Bears' Draft Board is set up. Today, we will talk about Virginia's Malik Washington and Alabama's Jermaine Burton.

Malik Washinton – Virginia

Malik Washington is one of my favorite players in this Draft. Why? Because he is a highly competitive, high-motor, productive player who just makes plays.

Malik began his college football career here in Chicago at Northwestern, where he first enrolled in 2019. As a freshman, he played in five games as a reserve. The following season was the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and he played four games, so it counted as a red-shirt season. In 2021, Malik began to come on with 44 receptions for 57 yards and two TDs. He followed that up with an even better season in 2022 when he caught 65 passes for 694 yards and a touchdown. Following the 2022 season, he transferred to Virginia and had a breakout year. This past season, Malik led the ACC in receptions with 110, good for 1426 yards and nine touchdowns. He turned into a big play waiting to happen. Following the 2023 season, He was the best receiver all week at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Washington isn't the biggest guy, having measured just 5084, but he is a well-built 192-pounder with long arms for a shorter guy and better-than-average-sized hands. At the Combine, he tested very well, running the 40 in 4.47 and leaping 42.5" in the vertical as well as 10'6" in the standing long jump, which shows us how explosive he is.

On tape, he plays as a quicker-than-fast guy, even though at 4.47, he is plenty fast. However, his short-area quickness is outstanding. We see this when he is running routes, as he gets in and out of cuts very quickly to consistently get separation. We also see that great quickness when he is running after the catch, as he is very elusive and easily makes the first man miss. In addition to making defenders miss, with his bulk and strength, he can break tackles and get yards after contact.

At Virginia, Washington mostly played from the slot but did line up outside at times. In the NFL, he will more than likely be a full-time slot receiver. The player Malik reminds me of is Zay Flowers of the Ravens. Flowers was a first-round pick for Baltimore last year and has similar size, speed, and quickness to Washington. Flowers was a better route runner at Boston College than Washington, but Malik has far more production playing in the same Conference.

Though Washington never returned kicks while at Northwestern, he did return kickoffs for Virginia and can be a viable return man for the NFL club that Drafts him. I feel he is a very solid third-round option who will be a big contributor as a rookie.

Jermaine Burton – Alabama

Burton played four years of college football having started out at Georgia in 2020. As both a freshman and sophomore at Georgia, he got significant playtime as part of the wide receiver rotation. Over his two seasons at Georgia, he had 53 catches for 901 yards and eight touchdowns. Following the 2021 season, Jermaine transferred to Alabama, where he was a starter but again played as part of the wide receiver rotation.

While at Alabama, his production improved, with 2022 being his best year, with 40 catches for 677 yards and seven TDs. In '22, he had Bryce Young throwing to him, but in '23, Alabama had quarterback issues, and Jalen Milroe was in and out of the lineup. When it comes to throwing the football, Milroe is no Bryce Young, and Burton's production slipped to 39 receptions for 798 yards and eight touchdowns. While his production decreased, his big play ability improved, with a 20-yard average per catch and the eight touchdowns.

Watching the tape, I like the route concepts that Burton ran at Georgia better than he ran at Alabama, but that was strictly the style of the offense each school ran. Burton is a good route runner who is both quick and fast. At the Combine, he measured 6002 – 196 and ran a 4.45 in the 40. He also has excellent jumps, with a 38.5" vertical and an 11'2" long jump. Needless to say, he is explosive!

While he has very good speed, he is also quick and shows he can get separation on a consistent basis. He is also tough and competitive and will compete for the ball in traffic and win.

What I like about Burton is his big play ability. He is sure-handed and consistently gets yards after the catch. As a runner, he shows both the ability to make people miss and the strength to break tackles. With his size and speed, he can play outside or inside, which will give him versatility as a rookie. Like Washington above, he is a solid third-round option for many clubs. Where he lines up on the Bears Board remains to be seen as we will never see that.