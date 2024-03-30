The Bear’s Den, March 30, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Road to Canton: How Devin Hester became a Bear - ChicagoBears.com - In Part 1 of ChicagoBears.com’s 5-part series on Devin Hester ahead of his Hall of Fame induction in August, senior writer Larry Mayer chronicles how the University of Miami star was selected by the Bears with the 57th pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

NFL announces Chicago Bears 2024 offseason workout dates - Bears Wire - The NFL announced the offseason workout dates for the Bears, which includes the start of their offseason program, OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Bears announce women’s advisory board for improving female fan experience - WGN-TV - Led by the Bears newly-hired Executive Vice President of Stadium Development and Chief Operating Officer Karen B. Murphy, the board is composed of eight women in total.

Hajduk: Meet the Chicago Bears Women’s Advisory Board - ChicagoBears.com - Learn more about the inaugural board members, who all share their advice to young girls and women who have goals of becoming leaders in their careers.

What History Suggests About Caleb Williams’ Rookie Success - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Quarterbacks chosen first overall usually have problems with turnoverrs, consistency and winning but Caleb Williams has something on his side most have lacked.

Bears showing interest in Washington OT Troy Fautanu - Bears Wire - The Bears are showing interest in Washington OT Troy Fautanu, who could be a trade-back candidate in the first round.

Chamberlain: Denying Up Arrow for Bears Becomes More Difficult Every Day - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - The number of optimistic projections from unusual sources for the Bears have become almost alarming considering how early and pervasive they are.

2024 Bears mock draft roundup: WR, EDGE or OT at No. 9? - Bears Wire - The Bears could have some solid options between receiver, edge rusher and tackle with the No. 9 pick. Here’s the latest mock draft roundup:

Wiederer: Why the No. 9 pick positions them for success - Chicago Tribune - As the NFL draft board continues to take shape, things seem to be setting up favorably for Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears with both the No. 1 pick and their selection at No. 9.

Eagles trade edge rusher Hasson Reddick to Jets - Pro Football Talk NBC Sports - Reddick, 29, started every game and made 27 sacks and two Pro Bowls in his two seasons in Philadelphia.

Dolphins, RB Raheem Mostert agree to terms on a new two-year deal worth up to $9.075 million - NFL.com - The Dolphins and Raheem Mostert have agreed to terms on a new contract that will keep the star running back in Miami through the 2025 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.

NFL Offseason Workout Program Dates Announced - NFLCommunications.com - CHICAGO: First Day: April 15. OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31. Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

The 7 Most Plausible 2024 NFL Draft-Day Trades - Bleacher Report - Colts Get: 2024 Round 1 Pick (No. 9)...Bears Get: 2024 Round 1 Pick (No. 15), 2024 Round 3 Pick (No. 82), 2024 Round 4 Pick (No. 117), 2025 Round 3 Pick. Jack’s note: If Malik Nabers is on the board and the Colts don’t offer #15 and a 2025 1st, I think Ryan Poles hangs up the phone.

Wiltfong: NFL announces Chicago Bears offseason workout program schedule - Windy City Gridiron - We’re getting closer to some real football!

Zimmerman: Examining the future of the current 2024 Chicago Bears offensive line - Windy City Gridiron - Seeing which current Bears offensive linemen fit into the Bears long-term plans

Zimmerman: Projecting Caleb Williams Rookie Stats with Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Sure the Bears haven’t drafted him yet, but you know you want to look.

