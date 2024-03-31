Chicago Bears 2024 Trade Back From 9 Mock Draft

I use mock drafts to learn about potential prospects the Chicago Bears could select and to play out scenarios they could entertain on draft day. With the Bears heading into the 2024 draft with just four selections, there’s a likelihood they may trade back at some point, so that was my goal with this one.

The first pick is locked in, so nothing happening there, but the theme for this mock was to trade back from nine no matter what.

So even if Washinton wide receiver Rome Odunze, who I’m hoping is the real pick on draft night, is there at nine, I’m trading back in the first while looking for another day-two selection.

For this mock, I used the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator, and while I could have juiced the system for a bigger haul, I wanted to keep it fairly realistic.

Here’s how my board fell...

1) Caleb Williams - QB | USC - As far as I’m concerned, Williams is already wearing the Navy and Orange. Unless something comes up at his top 30 visit, there’s nothing that will prevent the Bears from drafting Caleb.

Which brings me to my trade,,,

I sent the ninth overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for their first-rounder (17th overall), their second-rounder (48), and a 2025 fifth-round pick. And FYI, Odunze was on the board.

17) Jared Verse - EDGE | Florida State - I could see Verse (6’4”, 254) being the top defensive end on the Bears’ board. He a relelntless pass rusher with active hands and can turn his speed to power. And, of the likely first round edges, Verse is probably the best against the run.

48) Ricky Pearsall - WR | Florida - There were a handful of receivers on the board that I could have grabbed, but Pearsall is a guy we havn’t spotlighted here too often.

You’re too low on Ricky Pearsall.



He has the production, eye test, athletic testing, advanced metrics, and even some of the best highlights of any WR in the class.



We’ll see him gone by the end of day 2, no doubt. pic.twitter.com/wAhNxi0pXJ — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 10, 2024

75) Sedrick Van Pran - C | Georgia - The Bears added a couple of veteran centers this offseason, but the experienced Van Pran has the potential to be the future starter at the position.

122) Dadrion Taylor-Demerson - S | Texas Tech - Kevn Byard was signed to a two year deal to play safety alongside Jaquan Brisker, but Taylor-Demerson has the all around skill set to be the heir apparent.

