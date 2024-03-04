The Bear’s Den, March 4, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Caleb Williams meets the media: QB unfazed by attention, questions, Bears history - The Athletic - The media met the presumptive No. 1 pick on Friday. Williams handled the onslaught of questions with ease and offered his Bears thoughts.

Bears 2024 mock draft: Post NFL Combine edition – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles gets Caleb Williams, but misses out on elite wide receivers

Marvin Harrison Jr., Joe Alt headline NFL Combine prospects with former ex-NFL fathers – NBC Sports Chicago - This year’s draft class includes some recognizable names that want to add to the family lineage of successful NFL careers

Bears Must Look to Their Own History and Prioritize the Center Position - Da Bears Blog - Here’s what I don’t want to hear/read as the Bears prepare for training camp this summer: “Player X is a natural guard but the Bears are planning to use him at center.” No. No more. Enough.

Caleb Williams intends to rewrite history - 670 - Prized quarterback prospect Caleb Williams understands the situation he’d find himself in if he’s selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft by the Bears.

Drafting a tackle would protect Bears’ biggest investment - Chicago Sun-Times - Notre Dame’s Joe Alt was born to be a left tackle.

What matters, what doesn’t amid ‘noise’ surrounding potential Bears draft pick Caleb Williams? - Chicago Sun-Times - NFL teams seem fine with Williams being himself, or at minimum are giving far more weight to his play than anything else. Scouts acknowledged various concerns but reached the same conclusion: They’d take Williams in a heartbeat.

Illinois QB-turned-WR Isaiah Williams out to prove himself at NFL combine - Chicago Sun-Times - “I’m gonna bet on myself,” said Williams, who is trying to raise his stock out of the late rounds.

Mock draft: With Caleb Williams at the top, who makes sense for Bears at No. 9? - Chicago Sun-Times - With strong candidates at wide receiver, offensive tackle and defensive end, there’s no wrong answer as long as they’re addressing a premium position

NFL combine QB rankings: How do executives, coaches view the top 6 prospects? - The Athletic - Caleb Williams remains No. 1, but is Jayden Daniels on the verge of passing Drake Maye at No. 2? Can J.J. McCarthy crack the top three?

Acing drills at the NFL combine can lead to riches — but it doesn’t forecast football greatness – Chicago Tribune - Many who have set records in various drills at the NFL combine haven't found similar success on Sundays.

Bears reporter Courtney Cronin explains herself for dropping F-bomb on ESPN 1000 morning show - Chicago Sun-Times - “I had a moment of frustration with the audio issue we were having,” Cronin told the Sun-Times on Saturday, "and I said something I shouldn't have said, not realizing I had a live mic.”

Say goodbye to the surprise onside kick, potentially - NBC Sports - One of the most exciting plays in football might be gone from the NFL for good.

Report: Bills plan to release Nyheim Hines - NBC Sports - The Bills are moving on from running back Nyheim Hines.

Braylon Edwards saves 80-year-old man who was being assaulted by a 25-year-old - NBC Sports

- Former NFL receiver Braylon Edwards was in the right place at a critical time.

Michigan sets Scouting Combine record with 18 prospects on hand - NBC Sports - University of Michigan players have done their pre-draft training all over the country, but 18 of them came back together only weeks after winning the national championship.

Olu Fashanu cuts Combine workout short after thigh injury - NBC Sports - One of the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft cut his Scouting Combine workout short on Sunday.

Infante: Biggest winners from 2024 NFL Combine - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down the players who performed best at this year’s Combine.

Wiltfong: Report - Four teams on the radar for a Justin Fields trade - Windy City Gridiron - Another day, another NFL insider sharing what he’s hearing about the Chicago Bears QB situation.

Wiltfong: Bears assistant coach Ryan Griffin is still playing pro ball - Windy City Gridiron - And he led his team to a 1-0 start!

Wiltfong: Getting to know Caleb Williams - Windy City Gridiron - The buzz is building that the Chicago Bears are staying at one for USC’s Caleb Williams.

Gabriel's 2024 NFL Draft: The Edge Class Really Jumped Out at the Combine - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel with some thoughts on the 2024 edge class.

