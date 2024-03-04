Post NFL Combine Rumors surrounding Chicago Bears

A week ago, I sat down and hammered out an article detailing the rumors that were being batted about in NFL circles heading into the NFL Combine. Where does everything stand now? Let’s re-examine everything.

This time, let’s start with Caleb Williams.

Heading into the combine, we had really started to see some smoke surrounding Caleb Williams going to the Chicago Bears at number one. A week later, that smoke has really turned into quite the inferno.

It would take a major red flag to develop between now and April for the Chicago Bears to not stay at number one and select Caleb Williams.

The Bears love the talent on the field and so far have been really happy with their fact finding missions about Caleb Williams the person. They have more work to do. They’ve done extensive background work on him including talking to his teammates and Kliff Kingsbury (during his offensive coordinator interview) and like what they’ve heard but they haven’t had too much of an opportunity to see Caleb Williams in person. They’ll have a chance to do that later in March at his pro day where they are also expected to have an extensive private meeting with him at that point. Assuming everything continues to head in this direction, the Bears will have their quarterback of the future in Caleb Williams.

So if all signs are pointing to Williams, what does that mean for Fields?

At this point, not much.

The Fields market, as we’ve been discussing for over two weeks, isn’t developing like Ryan Poles had hoped.

You should never make a habit going against reports from Rap or Schefty or top insiders, but personally, I have not heard the market for Fields is robust like they have stated. I think if they get a 2 they've done very well, I can't see a 1 at all. Wouldn't be shocked if it's 3+. — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) February 21, 2024

The teams that need a quarterback, aren’t seeing Fields as a priority and there’s a chance his market could develop once Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield have their 2024 teams settled. The best option for Chicago is for Cousins and Mayfield to stay with their previous teams and leaving Atlanta, who desires to have a veteran QB if they can land one, without an option other than Fields. There does seem to be mutual interest between the Falcons and Cousins, however, so keep an eye out there. There were rumors on Saturday that a Justin Fields trade to Atlanta is very close, but I haven’t heard that and have heard that Atlanta’s interest is much less than has been portrayed in the media.

The other team that has been rumored is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers don’t seem to be quite ready to give up on Kenny Pickett (feels like a 2020 Chicago Bears situation), and trading for Fields would indicate fully pivoting from Pickett. I think a more likely chance is that the Steelers opt for someone affordable like Ryan Tannehill to play the Nick Foles role to Mitch Trubisky (Pickett). Tannehill would be a free agent signing and Pittsburgh would not have to give up any draft capital to land him, which is a big selling point.

The Raiders were rumored to have interest way back in January, but that fit doesn’t make much sense with Luke Getsy there as the offensive coordinator. If Cousins goes to Atlanta, it feels like Denver and Minnesota will be in competition to trade up for JJ McCarthy but it is way too early to get into rumors that specific.

When the dust settles, there’s going to be one or two teams that need a quarterback, but for Ryan Poles, he does not want those teams to be Las Vegas and Minnesota, that would be a bad situation for the Bears.

As I tweeted over the weekend, I’m not sure if Justin Fields gets traded this week like everyone had been speculating. Trying to trade Fields before Cousins and Mayfield are settled is draft capital suicide. Hopefully, for the Bears’ sake, a team comes knocking after those two QBs are settled, but it may take more time as the other teams will be doing work on the rookie QBs before deciding if Fields is their best path.

I believe Ryan Poles really wants to land a second round pick for Justin Fields, but, at this point, that seems nearly impossible (at least not a 2024 second). The only hope for that is if two teams are in desperation mode for a QB and don’t see a path to any of the top 4 QB prospects in the draft and one of them will have to outbid the other for Fields services.

It seems like a lock that Fields can land a 3, largely based on the fact that Trey Lance landed a 4 last year, but everything depends on how the market shakes out.

As it turns out, there are other positions on the Bears other than quarterback, so let’s talk about those.

How about the number 9 pick?

It is way too early in the process to have an idea about what the Bears are going to do at nine, but wide receiver is certainly a strong possibility. Here’s the scuttlebutt there. Bears fans have become enamored with Rome Odunze but Rome’s stock wasn’t built in a day and he is still climbing up draft boards. He hits a home run with every one of his interviews, his tape is outstanding and it looks like some teams are starting to put Odunze as WR2 ahead of Malik Nabers.

Odunze has zero character concerns, Nabers has some. Would the Bears consider taking Nabers at 9 if he’s there? The tape doesn’t lie, he is immensely talented. But he did have a gun charge (that was later dropped) in New Orleans last year and he’s going to have to answer questions about that during team interviews. I would suspect that the chances of Nabers going to the Bears at 9 if he’s there will be very tied to how well his interview goes with Chicago when they meet with him.

Trading down is also certainly going to be on the table for Ryan Poles. He doesn’t have the amount of capital he wants right now between picks 33 and 100 and if he can pick up another pick in this range for Justin Fields as well as one or two more in a trade down from 9, he’s going to strongly consider it. Again, way too early for anything here other than speculation.

Finally, let’s wrap up with free agency.

The Bears have plenty of money to spend, but it’s not quite as much as it looks on paper. I think the Bears will add plenty of mid-level pieces via free agency, but I think any hopes of adding someone like Chris Jones, Christian Wilkins or Danielle Hunter will be a long shot. I don’t expect the Bears to plan on passing out any contracts with big guaranteed dollars to anyone (with the exception of Jaylon Johnson).

Center isn’t a position that Ryan Poles would usually spend on, but with a rookie QB there, he may make an exception for someone like Lloyd Cushenberry. Cushenberry will be the highest priced center on the market, so the Bears are going to have to push an average salary of $13 to $14 million a year most likely.

Brad Biggs had some interesting thoughts in his column today about Buffalo Bills’ center Mitch Morse. Morse could be a salary cap victim in Buffalo and if he’s available, he would be a more affordable (shorter contract) for the Bears and they could spend a day 2 or day 3 pick on a developmental center that could learn for a year or two behind Morse.

The Bears will bring in some level of veteran receiver and an affordable option at safety. The question that nobody I have talked to can really answer is how the Bears will address the defensive line. Would they be willing to spend on someone like Bryce Huff? Or will they go the more affordable option like an AJ Epenesa?

The other possibility that has been floated is that the Bears might be interested in upgrading running back and getting Khalil Herbert back to RB2 where he excelled in 2022. I’ve never seen Poles as a “spend on a running back” guy unless he’s a true difference maker so that will be something to watch.

Finally, let’s wrap up with Jaylon Johnson. Johnson wants to stay in Chicago and the Bears want to keep him. There was some speculation that a Johnson deal was getting close but that momentum seemed to have fizzled in Indy. I expect Johnson to be tagged, but I think there’s a high probability that a long term deal with Johnson is finalized prior to the deadline for him to sign the tag. If it isn’t done in March, I would predict it to be done during OTAs in May.

Poles has done a good job judging markets for players, but Johnson backfired on him. Johnson wanted an extension last August, but they were far apart. Johnson wanted extended at the trade deadline, but they couldn’t get it done. If I had to guess, waiting a year on Johnson is going to cost the Bears an additional $4 to $7 million per year on Johnson’s contract. I think Johnson probably could have been done in August of 2023 around $15 or $16 million a year. I think Johnson’s contract now will be in the $20 to $22 million per year range.