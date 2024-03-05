Report: Chicago Bears use the franchise tag on Jaylon Johnson

The Chicago Bears are using the franchise tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, who said the two sides will "continue to work on a long-term deal." Jones also reported that a deal "could still happen before the start of the league year," which is March 13.

Update: ESPN’s Courtney Cronin Tweeted that it’s a non-exclusive franchise tag, which means other teams can negotiate with Johnson, but the Bears will have the right to match, and if they don’t, the Bears would get two first round draft picks.

The 24-year-old Johnson completed his fourth season with a career-high four interceptions while making his first Pro Bowl and being selected as a Second Team All-Pro.

Johnson was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Pro Team after being their highest-graded cornerback for the 2023 season at 90.8. "Johnson allowed just 195 yards on plays where he was the primary coverage defender," according to PFF, "the lowest of any cornerback to play at least 250 coverage snaps in coverage."

His 2023 PFF grade was their highest for a corner in the last ten years, and in the previous two seasons, his 88.7 coverage grade is the second-best among all corners.

Pro Football Reference's Advanced Stats had Johnson down for allowing a passer rating against of just 50.9, the best on the Bears last season.

At his post-season press conference, general manager Ryan Poles was confident he'd keep his Pro Bowler in Chicago when he said, "Jaylon's not going to go anywhere, and we'll work through it to get something done. We have really good communication. The big thing was just kind of take a break here after the season, and then we'll start talks again. I feel really good about that situation."

Poles' remarks came just one day after Johnson told 670 The Score's Danny Parkins and Matt Spiegel, "I expect to get a deal done."

Using the franchise tag essentially buys the Bears some time to continue working on a long-term deal, and his tag number for 2024 should be $19,802,000.

Then again, the tag isn't a guarantee that he'll stay, and considering there was a trade demand midseason that the Bears allowed his people to explore, perhaps things are heading that way again if Johnson is unwilling to budge from his demand.

From a January NBC Sports Chicago article.

“I just couldn’t see myself anywhere else,” Johnson said in December. “It’s easy to say, oh, you want out of somewhere until you get it and then it’s like, ‘Ah, this may not be quite what I want.’ “I feel like we’re building something special, too, especially with the guys in the locker room. I don’t think it’s something I can get anywhere else. I would like to stay and continue to build and make this better, and sh–, I want to win some games and get to the playoffs and make a push with the Chicago name, too.”

Johnson has become one of the best corners in the game playing in Matt Eberflus' scheme, and as he heads his fifth season in Chicago, he's also the most experienced defense back on the team.

But it takes two to tango, so we'll have to see what the tag does for their negotiating.

What are your thoughts on Johnson sticking around?