The Bear’s Den, March 5, 2024

Bears 2024 NFL mock draft: Building Caleb Williams a winner – NBC Sports Chicago - After a week spent in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine, Bears Insider Josh Schrock delivers his latest mock draft centered around Caleb Williams and the...

Schmitz: Reviewing The Combine’s Best Potential Chicago Bears - Da Bears Blog - Check it out and let me know what you think!

Bears’ decision on Jaylon Johnson is due soon - 670 - For weeks, the Bears’ hope has been to reach a long-term contract extension with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson without utilizing the franchise tag, but they’re now fighting against the clock with that goal.

Bears acquire OL Ryan Bates from Bills for fifth-round pick - NBC Sports - The Bears tried to acquire offensive lineman Ryan Bates two years ago.

Bears trade 2024 5th-round draft pick for Bills OL Ryan Bates - Chicago Sun-Times - GM Ryan Poles originally tried to acquire Bates as an unrestricted free agent two years ago, but the Bills matched the Bears’ offer sheet.

Buffalo Bills agree to trade offensive lineman Ryan Bates to the Chicago Bears - Buffalo Rumblings - The Bears signed Bates to his current contract, which Buffalo then matched to retain him

Bears, White Sox discussing ‘financing partnership,’ for two stadiums, developer says - Chicago Sun-Times - “Wouldn’t it be unbelievable for our city if you were to see two amazing facilities for these great sports teams built at once?” said Curt Bailey, president of Related Midwest, which oversees the vacant 62-acre site where the White Sox hope to build.

Bears, top CB Jaylon Johnson approach franchise tag deadline with no deal in place - Chicago Sun-Times - GM Ryan Poles believed they were close to a contract extension last week, but if they don’t have it done by Tuesday at 3 p.m., the Bears will have to use the franchise tag.

Chicago Bers: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts from NFL combine - Chicago Tribune - If Caleb Williams was as comfortable meeting with the Chicago Bears at the NFL combine as he was engaging with the media, a courtship could go swimmingly.

Justin Fields market ‘not as robust’ as hoped, NFL insider says – NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears have a big decision to make at their quarterback position this spring, but a complicating factor could be the market surrounding Justin...

Indications are building of potential Kirk Cousins move to Atlanta - NBC Sports - Vikings fans who would love to forget the 1998 NFC Championship might have another reason to think about it.

Russell Wilson becomes very attractive option, if he’ll take the league minimum - NBC Sports - When things went sideways between the Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson late in the 2023 regular season, we picked up two fairly strong indications at the time.

Russell Wilson contract puts Broncos on hook for $35.4 million cap charge this year, $49.6 million next year - NBC Sports - For anyone with common sense and/or a basic understanding of how Broncos coach Sean Payton operates, it’s no surprise.

Will a prospect eventually refuse to show up for the Scouting Combine? - NBC Sports - It's going to happen.

NFL players need more guidance on how to run foundations - NBC Sports - Plenty of NFL players have foundations.

Chiefs officially place franchise tag on L'Jarius Sneed - NBC Sports - Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed might not play for the Chiefs in 2024, but he's not leaving in free agency.

Donte Jackson is on the way out in Carolina - NBC Sports - Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson has a $15.7 million salary cap hit in 2024, but none of his money is guaranteed.

Report: Raiders looking into trading up in first round of draft - NBC Sports - Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said last week that he doesn't "want to put a Band-Aid" at the quarterback position and that General Manager Tom Telesco "better start working his magic" to find a long-term answer at the position.

Free agency starts next Monday at noon ET - NBC Sports - The frenzy commences with the launch of "legal tampering."

Zimmerman: Post 2024 NFL Combine Rumors surrounding Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears were the talk of Indianapolis, what exactly was being said?

